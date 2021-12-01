Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz – predictions

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz could give WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) a much harder than expected fight this Sunday night on December 5th on Showtime PPV at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) is a substitute to replace Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, but he could prove a more difficult opponent for Tank Davis than he would have been.

We already had one upset last Saturday night with the unheralded George Kambosos Jr. defeating undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in a massive 12 round split decision victory.

If Pitbull Cruz can pull off a similar huge upset of Tank, it would send shockwaves through the sport. Assuming Tank wins the fight, he’ll be in an excellent position to face Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) next for the undisputed championship.

Mayweather Promotions will likely throw Tank’s hat inside the ring for a fight with Kambosos next if he comes out victorious on Saturday night.

Pitbull Cruz will give Tank a tough fight

“I think Tank is going to be in much more of a fight than fans anticipated at least in the first five or so rounds,” said Gary Russell Jr. to Fighthype on Saturday’s Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

“Cruz is going to be bringing his physical best. He’s going to come out there and be in Tank’s chest and try to be strong and punch hard. He’s going to bring his best.

“The fans are going to see what happens in the first four or five rounds,” said Russell. “It’s going to be interesting. I think Cruz has a puncher’s chance. Anything can happen in the sport of boxing.

“I don’t care who wins because I want to fight Tank. I was willing to take the fight on a month’s notice when I found out the fight [Tank Davis vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero] fell through.

“I’m pretty sure the pay-per-view numbers would have been much higher if it had been us versus him fighting Cruz. Anything is possible in a fight, but I think Tank will come out on top.

“But I think he’s in for more of a fight than the fans are expecting,” said Russell.

Isaac Cruz must avoid brawling with Gervonta

“Isaac Cruz is a strong fighter. He knocked out [Diego] Magdaleno [in the first round] in Texas,” said Leo Santa Cruz. “I think Tank Davis is too strong, and he’s on another level. It’s going to be a great fight, but Tank is going to beat him.

“I think when a fighter brings the pressure and is on top of you, that brings the best out of you. That’s what they do to me. When I face fighters that are tough and come forward, it brings the best out of me.

“I think that’s happening with Tank. Be patient and boxing and don’t go and brawl,” said Santa Cruz on what advice he would have for Pitbull Cruz against Tank Davis.

“If you go and brawl, you could get caught, and Tank is a strong fighter, and he’s going to catch him sooner or later. I got greedy, I didn’t think, and I got caught.

“You have to watch out because when you least suspect it, he throws that big shot. I think by stoppage,” Santa Cruz said when asked if Gervonta would win by knockout. It’s going to be a hard fight, but I think Tank by stoppage,” said Santa Cruz.

Pitbull Cruz’s game is centered on him slugging it out with his opponents, and it’s difficult to imagine him changing that style for his fight with Tank Davis.

Cruz’s training team has likely warned him about going to war with Gervonta. Still, it’s going to be difficult for him to avoid slipping back into his typical brawling style, especially once he starts getting pressured.