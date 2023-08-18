Gervonta Davis’ trainer wants Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ trainer Calvin Ford says he wants him to run it back against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz for his next fight, and he’s waiting for that “contract coming across our desk” for that rematch.

That’s a weak choice for Tank Davis to be fighting Pitbull Cruz again because the Baltimore native has been fighting soft opposition exclusively in the last five years, partially lately with his wins over Instagram fighter Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero & Hector Garcia.

No demand for Tank vs. Pitbull 2

Boxing fans don’t want to see Tank (29-0, 27 KOs) fight ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) again because he already conclusively beat him by a twelve round unanimous decision in December 2021, and the Mexican fighter has reportedly ducked fights since then against Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney & Ryan Garcia, waiting & hoping to be blessed again by Gervonta.

The fighters that boxing fans want to see Tank Davis face next are from this list:

Frank Martin

Shakur Stevenson

Devin Haney

Emanuel Navarrete

Vasily Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez

This is just a short list of the guys that the boxing public would prefer Tank Davis fight over a pointless rematch with Isaac Cruz.

People want to see Tank take some risks with his career for once and stop thinking about making the easy money over totally overmatched opposition like the ones he’s been fighting during his entire ten-year professional career.

Say what you want about Floyd Mayweather Jr. being a cherry picker during his career, he at least took risks when he was younger with his fights against Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo. In Tank’s case, he’s fought no one.

Pitbull looked something awful in his last fight, winning a twelve round split decision over Giovanni Cabrera last month on July 29th. Cabrera worked over the tired 5’4″ ‘Pitbull’ Cruz during the championship rounds, dominating him with his pressure & superior boxing skills.

“He was just playing around. Tank does that to get an eyebrow out of people. You know how ‘The Rock’ [Dwaye Johnson] when he puts his eyebrow up?” said coach Calvin Ford to Fighthype about Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis expressing interest in fighting Terence Crawford.

“You know how when they talk about [Naoya] Inoue. He’s weight classes down too. Everybody said something about that fight.

“Right now, we’re just worried about that contract coming across our desk. That’s what we’re getting ready for. My thing is ‘Pitbull’,” said Ford when asked who he wants Tank Davis to fight next.