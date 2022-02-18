Gervonta Davis trainer says Lomachenko is the fight they want

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis” trainer Calvin Ford says they’re “waiting on a fight” against Vasily Lomachenko and that he’s been on their target list.

Ford believes the Tank vs. Lomachenko fight will be a “chess match” between the two skilled fighters, and he’s hoping the two will meet up soon.

Lomachenko has attempted to get the fight with Tank for many years now with no luck, and he feels that his handlers at Mayweather Promotions are only focusing on putting him in easy fights against PBC fighters.

As the trainer, Ford has nothing to do with the selection process for Tank’s fights, so he can say what he wants about his dreams of him facing Lomachenko, but it doesn’t mean it’ll ever happen.

Perhaps Ford just woke up from a long sleep like Rip van Winkle because if he’d been keeping up with the times, he’d have known already that Lomachenko has been attempting to get a fight against Tank Davis for the last four years without any luck.

Floyd Mayweather Jr, the promoter for Tank Davis, has shown NO interest in letting Lomachenko anywhere near his little money-maker and you can’t blame him for that.

Tank is the only guy in Mayweather’s stable that can generate huge money, and if Lomachenko beats him, he’ll have no one.

Mayweather rejects Lomachenko fight for Tank

“Lomachenko has the fight as many fights as possible extremely quick because he’s very very old,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Fight Hub TV in 2019 . “Lomachenko will be 40 before you know it. There’s NO rush, Tank. You’re making the same money Lomachenko is making and you’re doing it easier. “Lomachenko fought Tank’s leftovers [Jose Pedraza] and went the distance. Tank is the champion and Tank is the ‘Face of Boxing,'” said Mayweather.

So there it is. Mayweather tells Tank that “there’s no rush” to fight Lomachenko because he’ll soon be 40.

What Mayweather seems to be saying is that they’re going to wait until Lomachenko is old in his 40s before he finally allows Tank to face him.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs is poised to face IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. next on June 5th.

If Lomachenko gets his hands on those four belts, you can bet that Mayweather Promotions will be suddenly showing interest in matching Tank against him.

Having those four belts in Lomachenko’s possession will make him the biggest start in the 135-lb division, bar none.

Undoubtedly, Lomachenko’s next move after he completes his two-fight deal with Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) will be to go after WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney to become the undisputed champion of the division in a genuine sense.

As long as Tank Davis is still fighting at 135 when the smoke clears from those fights, Lomachenko will likely look in his direction to give him one more opportunity to fight him.

“We are waiting on that fight [with Lomachenko]. It’s going to be a chess match,” Ford told ESNews.

“I don’t know if Loma will take the chances that he will with Tank, but that’s a mega-fight, to tell you the truth. It’s a fight that people have been waiting on.

“Ask yourself, why should we fight Loma? When we wanted to fight him, he didn’t want to fight us. He wouldn’t even mention our name, and that’s just real talk.

“Go back and check the records. We wanted to fight [Lomachenko], but they wouldn’t give it to us. He kept saying, who is Tank?”

It sounds good that Ford is talking about Lomachenko being the primary target for Tank Davis, but the fact remains that Mayweather has not shown any interest in making the fight.