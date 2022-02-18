Jaime Munguia looking ill at weigh-in for D’Mitrius Ballard fight

Unbeaten Jaime Munguia looked ill and needed to lay down after making weight on Friday afternoon for his headliner fight against D’Mitrius Ballard this Saturday night, February 19th, at the Plaza Monumental, in Tijuana, Mexico. Ballard weighed in at 159.6 lbs. The contest will be televised on DAZN.

(Photo credit: Tom Hogan/Golden Boy)

After weighing in successfully at 159.6 lbs, Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) needed to lay down backstage while surrounded by a group of his team.

For a moment, it appeared that Munguia was going to pass out. Thankfully, he didn’t, but it was worrisome to see him in such bad shape after making weight.

As bad as Munguia looked today, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ballard pulled off an upset on Saturday night. Ballard looked great at the weigh-in, showing no ill effects of making the 160-lb limit.

Other weights on the card

William Zepeda 135 vs. Yerel Siezar 135

Diego Torres 140 vs. Jonathan Escobedo 140

Rafael Espinoza 125 vs. Alie Laurel 126

The 25-year-old Munguia appeared weak-looking and shaken from his ordeal to get down to the 160-lb limit for his fight. As of now, the battle will still go ahead on Saturday night on DAZN.

WBO International middleweight champion Munguia will be rehydrating overnight, and hopefully, he’s well enough to fight tomorrow night against the unbeaten 28-year-old Maryland native Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs).

Jaime Munguía weighs in at 159 pounds 💪#MunguiaBallard pic.twitter.com/KLbx3pAVvp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2022

Given how drained Munguia looked today and for his last fight against Gabe Rosado last November, his days as a middleweight could be numbered for the Golden Boy fighter.

The thing is, Munguia only moved up to 160 two years ago in 2020, and it’s a little surprising that he already needs to move up to 168.

Munguia will probably resist the idea of moving up to 168 because the size advantages that he’s been accustomed to enjoying at 154 and 160 would evaporate immediately.

It’s doubtful that Munguia would successfully compete at super middleweight against lions like David Benavidez, David Morrell Jr., and Demetrius Andrade.

Munguia would have the talent to be a contender at 168, but his chances of beating any talented fighters in the division would be slim.

However, Munguia was 22 when he moved up to middleweight, and it’s normal for fighters to gain 10 to 15 pounds when they reach their mid-20s when they have large frames.

It’s going to be interesting to see how much longer Munguia chooses to put his body through the wringer to drain down to middleweight.

If Munguia is lucky, he’ll get a big payday fight against IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin before he’s forced to move up in weight.

In Munguia’s last two fights at middleweight, he resembled a rehydrated 168-pounder competing with 160-pounders.

If they still had fight day-weigh-ins like in the past, Munguia couldn’t get away with competing at middleweight because he would be too drained.

“It’ll be a tough, tough fight. We’re undefeated, and we’ve done the right things, prepared fine, and it’ll be a difficult fight,” said Jaime Munguia to K.O Artists Sports on his match against the unbeaten D’Mitrius Ballard on Saturday night on DAZN in Tijuana, Mexico.

“I am ready to move up next to a world title. I want a fight with Charlo,” said Munguia when asked if he’d like to challenge WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo for his title next. “It’ll be an exciting fight for the people.

“I want him to fight [Dmitry] Bivol because he’s a smart fighter at 175, so it’ll be an interesting fight for the people,” said Munguia when asked who he would like to see Canelo Alvarez fight between Jermall Charlo, Gennadiy Golovkin or Dmitry Bivol for his next fight on May 7th.

“I will be fine for the knockout,” said Munguia in predicting a stoppage win over Ballard on Saturday night.