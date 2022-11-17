Gervonta Davis taking Jan.7th tune-up, then April fight against Ryan Garcia

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he’ll be fighting next on January 7th in Washington, DC, and then returning for an April catchweight fight at 136 against Ryan Garcia on DAZN & SHOWTIME PPV in Las Vegas.

There’s no word yet on who Tank’s opponent will be for January 7th. Still, given the massive money fight scheduled against Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) in April, it’s likely to be a soft opponent with no chance of messing up the bag against Kingry.

The guys that the fans would like to see Tank fight, fighters like Michel Rivera, Frank Martin, Devin Haney, and Vasyl Lomachenko, would be too much of a threat to beating him.

Earlier today, Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) revealed on social media that he’ll be facing Ryan Garcia in the first quarter of 2023 in Las Vegas.

The Tank-Garcia fight will be contested at a 136-lb catchweight, which is necessary, given that the 23-year-old Ryan has outgrown the lightweight division and hasn’t fought in the weight class for a year and a half since his victory over Luke Campbell in February 2021.

“The Davis-Garcia pay-per-view will be produced and distributed by Showtime, the network that’s exclusively televised Davis’ events, sources said. DAZN, which streams Garcia’s fights, will offer the PPV through its service,” said Mike Coppinger on ESPN.

Done deal. It's on. All credit to Tank and Ryan. Lots of obstacles along the way, but they both stayed the course to give the fans the fight they want. #DavisGarcia #TankRyan pic.twitter.com/nOge6tHJxF — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) November 17, 2022

I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan signed sealed delivered…done deal! — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 17, 2022

“The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank. Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to be leading the drive to get this fight signed and are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP….” (1/2) — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) November 17, 2022

“…It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight. Our motto has always been that the fans come first, and this is just another example of how we’re leading by example.” (2/2) — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) November 17, 2022

You got to give Golden Boy Promotions credit for letting Ryan Garcia walk the plank against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, but it’s understandable why they’re going this route now.

With Ryan fighting at 140 now, the chances of his career going downhill from here are high because those guys will feast on him, as he won’t have the huge size advantage over his opponents he had at 135.

At least by matching Ryan against Tank now in what is essentuall8y a catch-out, he’ll get one big payday before the bottom drops out of his career.

It should be an interesting promotion, if not a great fight. Ryan will need to stay on the outside and keep his chin down if he doesn’t want to get blasted out immediately by Tank Davis.

This is by far the biggest fight of Tank’s career, and hopefully, it’s just the beginning of other appealing PPV fights in the future. Thus far, Tank’s best opponents of his nine-year pro career have been these guys: