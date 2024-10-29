Gervonta Davis Says He’s Still Fighting In Houston

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis posted on social media today, saying that he’s “still fighting in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center,” but didn’t confirm whether the December 14th date is still on against super featherweight Lamont Roach.

The fight still hasn’t been announced by PBC, and this isn’t the type of fight that can have a quick promotion. Davis vs. Roach is such a low-level fight that it would require months of promotion to get fans interested in purchasing it on Prime Video PPV.

Recently, there was talk of the Tank vs. Roach fight having venue problems, and the event would be moved to January 25th for the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell card on PBC on Prime Video PPV in Las Vegas.

If PBC is going to keep Tank-Roach on the December 14th card alone without support from a massive chief support fight, it’s going to bomb on pay-per-view. Some of Tank and Roach’s loyal fans from the East Coast may want to drive the 1400+ miles to see the fight in Houston, but I doubt it. That’s a long drive for a lackluster fight. If fans have so much interest in a regional contest between them, why isn’t the match being staged on the East Coast?

Tank’s post today on X suggests that he’s still fighting in Houston, but it remains to be seen if it happens in that city, given the low interest there is in his fight against super featherweight Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs). Neither of these fighters is from Texas. They’re both East Coast guys, and Roach is completely unknown to casual boxing fans.

Even hardcore fans have rarely seen him fight. You have to be an ultra-hardcore fan who has been around for a while to know of Roach, who is mostly known for getting beaten up in a loss to Jamel Herring in 2019.

Everything still a go.. — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) October 29, 2024