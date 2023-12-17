Gervonta Davis roars after Haney’s poster play: “Remember What Happened Last Time?”

Gervonta Davis sent a chilling warning message to Devin Haney, reacting to him posting a fight poster of the two on social media.

The unbeaten superstar, Tank, was not pleased with this latest desperate publicity stunt by the super middleweight-sized Haney, who is trying every trick in the book to lure him into a fight regardless of the massive 30-pound difference between their weights.

Tank (29-0, 27 KOs) let Haney know that it didn’t end well for the last fighter who posted a fight poster of him on social media.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and his dad, Bill, have been working feverishly, trying to lure the ‘Face of Boxing’ Gervonta into agreeing to fight him next at 140 for his WBC title, albeit without a rehydration clause & catchweight to make the fight an even playing field.

The 25-year-old Haney rehydrated to 165 lbs for his fight against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis on December 9th, and he looked like he belonged like he belonged in the super middleweight division with the likes of David Morrell and David Benavidez.

Bill & Devin have been pursuing a fight with Tank Davis in the same way that Benavidez and his dad, Jose Sr., have been pestering Canelo Alvarez, hounding him nonstop and seeming obsessed.

“Yeah, we want to speak to Gervonta Davis. I reached out to him because we’ve got some huge offers for him,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about his interest in putting together a fight between the unbeaten lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and WBC 140-lb champion Devin Haney.

Devin Haney posting a Gervonta Davis fight poster on Instagram today, and Tank leaves a comment… pic.twitter.com/jv4SI6oV5x — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 17, 2023

“Bill [Haney] knows those numbers, and we’ve got offers from around the world to stage that fight. Unfortunately, Gervonta didn’t want to discuss them. We’ll move on and see what’s next, and hopefully, that fight can get made in the future.

“There seems to be quite a bit of bad blood. That’s why I came in and messaged him to try and get a little bit. I’m not really in the circle of butting heads at the moment with all those guys, but there is a huge amount of money for Gervonta Davis for that fight.

“So, I just wanted to let him know. Unfortunately, he didn’t want to know about it. There’s another message that he chose not to post. I don’t leak DMs.

“I feel like if you’re reaching out to a fighter to have a private business conversation, there’s only two people who leaked DMs. Adrien Broner and Tank Davis. I believe there was a conversation between Bill and a member of the team. ‘That I want to make an offer of’ probably more than that,” said Hearn.