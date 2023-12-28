Gervonta Davis Converts To Islam, Receives The Name Abdul Wahid

Might Gervonta Davis be known by his new Muslim name of Abdul Wahid when he next fights in the ring? As per various reports, the unbeaten Tank fully converted to the Islamic religion over the course of the Christmas holidays (actually on Christmas Eve) and he was given his new name, which translated means ‘The Slave of The One.’

Davis – who was also in the news yesterday for saying he will NOT fight Naoya Inoue, this because Inoue, at 122 pounds, is simply too small for him – is of course far from the only star boxer to have converted to the Muslim religion. Davis follows the great Muhammad Ali, as well as former world champions such as Dwight Muhammad Qawi (who was formerly known as Dwight Braxton), and Matthew Saad Muhammad (who was formerly known as Matthew Franklin).

Mike Tyson also adopted the Muslim faith and was given a new name (that of Malik Abdul Aziz), yet the heavyweight king chose to continue to fight under his original name. Now, we will have to wait and see whether or not ‘Gervonta Davis’ ever fights again, or if he will now be introduced as Abdul Wahid when he returns to the ring.

In terms of who and when Davis will fight next, there has been talk of a possible fight between Tank and Devin Haney (who is also of the Muslim faith) maybe taking place some time next year. Tank, 29-0(27) and at or around his peak at age 29, fought twice this year, with him stopping Hector Luis Garcia in January, and then Ryan Garcia in April.

Fans had hoped the gifted southpaw would get a third fight in here in 2023, but Tank let it be known he was “getting my personal life together,” and that he will be back in action “at the top of the year.” Maybe the conversion to the Muslim religion was one of the things Tank wanted to take care of, with the fighter seeing this as more important to him than getting another fight in before the end of the year.

Whoever he fights when he makes his return, Tank will pull in the fans, that’s for sure. Whatever name he wishes to be known as from here on in, Tank will be a big draw.