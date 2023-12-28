The 2023 Fighter Of The Year: Inoue? Haney? Crawford?

How tough it is, if not every single year, but this year in particular, when it comes to picking the man, or woman, who is deserving of the Fighter of the Year award? Okay, perhaps some years it’s been a relatively easy task picking a winner (and some fans feel male and female boxing should be and always will be totally different sports, therefore two Fighter of the Year awards will be dished out, both male and female).

But this year, it’s tough picking a Fighter of the Year. How tough? We fans, the real winners as far as getting to see so much talent on display, this in great, highly competitive match ups (at least they were going in!), got to see some special ones.

Breaking it down as we must do, it’s really down to a trio of fistic talent when it comes to who takes home the Fighter of the Year gong: Terence Crawford, Devin Haney, Naoya Inoue.

Why?

Crawford, for many the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now (more about this later), had just one fight here in 2023, but, boy, did “Bud” engage in a big one. And Crawford won big. Taking on rival welterweight champ Errol Spence in what was widely seen as close to a 50-50 fight in the summer, Crawford and his utterly sublime bag of tricks, of savvy, of know-how, of spite, tore down a previously unbeaten, very good fighter. In short, Crawford was damn near perfect over the course of those nine one-sided rounds in Vegas.

At age 35, it might have taken Crawford a pretty long time to give us (and of course himself) his career-defining performance and win, but it sure was great to see it when it came.

Haney, for many the best pure boxer out there, passed his first super-fight test in May. But only just. Facing the wizard-like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney won via brilliant to watch, but ever so close unanimous decision. It was hard not to marvel over the astonishing stuff “Loma” did in the fight, but Haney, with his youth and aggression, and with his last round rally enough for the three privileged men sat at ringside with pen and paper, pulled it out. It was a superb fight, one that showcased all that is so special about The Sweet Science. Haney had a great first half of the fight, while Loma bossed the second half. But Haney, showing so much desire, won that 12th and final round, and with it the fight.

The second fight Haney had this year was no contest, at least as far as points are concerned. Moving up to 140, Haney took on yet another formidable challenge in defending belt-holder Regis Prograis. The result? Haney put on a “Dream” of a showcase, winning pretty much every round against a tough, proven fighter. Now a two-weight champ, Haney, at age 25, has oh, so much to look forward to. As do we fans.

Inoue also boxed twice this year, and both fights were big. As in unification big. Like Crawford has achieved, Inoue became a two-weight, four-belt ruler this year, with “The Monster” scooping up all four belts at super-bantamweight in just two fights. In July, in what was his 122 pound debut, Inoue dominated and stopped Stephen Fulton over the course of eight wholly one-sided rounds. The question going in, or one of them, anyway, was – would Inoue’s power and speed go up with him to 122? Less than eight sessions later, against a solid operator who truly felt he would win, we got our answer, and it was writ large.

To follow up, this just this past Boxing Day (a day that could have been named for Inoue!), the Japanese superstar showed that he can take it as well as give it if he has to. Facing tough and tricky southpaw Marlon Tapales, Inoue took a few shots, he had a puzzle to work out, and Inoue had to go into the later rounds to get the win. But get the win Inoue did, the historic win. Closing the show with his depleting and so very hurtful right hand to the head, Inoue got the tenth round KO win. Now a champ at four weights, Inoue might not have reached his peak yet. Scary, such a thought is. And who is the current pound-for-pound best today, Inoue or Crawford??

So, a three-way tie for this year’s Fighter of the Year trophy? It could be. But sitting on the royal fence aside, it’s “Monster” Inoue who gets the flowers here.

But more importantly, what do YOU guys think?

This is how our contenders, Crawford, Haney, and Inoue, exit the year as far as pro records go: Crawford is a very, very impressive 40-0(31). Haney is a spotless 31-0(15). While Inoue is untouched at 26-0(23).

Three sensational fighters, all of them future all-time greats.

(Honourable mentions for 2023 Fighter of the Year: Gervonta Davis, David Benavidez, Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker, Shakur Stevenson, Tim Tszyu, Francis Ngannou, Canelo Alvarez.)