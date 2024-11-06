Gervonta Davis and Keyshawn Trading Insults: Could This Lead to Fight?

Gervonta Davis and Keyshawn Davis were trash-talking today on social media. Lightweight contender Keyshawn (11-0, 7 KOs) has been clout chasing the superstar Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) all week, asking him to send a contract.

Tank Davis gave Keyshawn a helping hand to get fans interested in his fight this Friday by spending time trading insults on X. Without Tank’s help, no one would be thinking about Keyshawn and his fight this Friday.

This is likely more about Keyshawn using Tank to get more attention on himself for his headliner fight against Gustavo Lemos this Friday, November 8th at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. There would be no need for Keyshawn to use Tank’s name for clout if he fought someone good like Andy Cruz, Abdullah Mason, or Raymond Muratalla. But with Keyshawn fighting guys like Lemos, Miguel Madueno, and Nahir Albright, he’s needy.

Keyshawn said on X, “There’s only one one person that can take his spot.” It’s questionable whether Keyshawn will take Gervonta’s spot. It probably won’t be him because he’s not dominating the low-level opposition Top Rank has been feeding him, and he’s going to outgrow the lightweight division long before Tank Davis retires or loses his skills.

There hasn’t been a lot of fan interest for the Davis-Lemos event, which will be shown live on ESPN+. So one way for Keyshawn, 25, to get fans interested is to call out Tank 24/7, and bad mouth him.

In one interview, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn said he’s going to stay at lightweight for as long as possible until Tank Davis finally agrees to face him.

The comment shows how desperate Keyshawn is for the fight, because he literally could be waiting for years for a fight that may never come. Keyshawn is quickly outgrowing the lightweight division, and he won’t be able to make the 135-lb limit soon.