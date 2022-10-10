George Kambosos vows to shock the world on Saturday against Devin Haney

George Kamboso Jr predicts that he’ll shock the world by beating the favorite Devin Haney this Saturday night on October 15th, in their rematch at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is being counted out by fans, but he says he’s studied how to defeat Haney.

Kambosos isn’t saying what his game plan will be, but it’s going to be difficult for him to get the victory unless he can find some punching power.

The fighters that have given Haney problems in the past were ones that had pop in their punches and were able to stun him with heavy shots. Kambosos looked weak in losing to Haney by a 12 round unanimous decision last June in Melbourne.

“I know I’m the underdog,” Kambosos told the Daily Mail. “A lot of people have written me off, but I have shaken the world before, and I can shake it again. I have copped it from some unqualified idiots, but I haven’t lost my self-belief.

“Yes, he beat me in the first fight, but if someone beats me the first time playing chess or PlayStation, I will come back straight away. I will study how to beat them until I beat them. It drives me crazy not winning. I know the burden of being a world champion and the curse that comes with holding all those belts.

“Now he [Haney] is the hunted, and I want to take all the belts off him,” said Kambosos Jr.

“Devin will win. We come into the fight to administer as much punishment on the fighter as we can administer, and that’s what he plans on doing,” said Bill Haney to Pro Boxing Fans about what the goal is for Devin against Kambosos Jr.

“We will whip his a**, and we will whip his a** convincingly. Whether or not he’s going to stand up for the full 12 and take it like he did before or whether he’s going to go out 1, 2, or 3, or if the referee is going to stop it or his trainer or whatever.

“We plan on getting out on him and staying out on him. A hungry fighter with nothing to lose is a dangerous fighter. We expect George to come in and give it his all, and we’ll make any adjustments,” said Bill.