George Kambosos tells Haney to hawk his jewelry collection to come up with money to make fight happen

George Kambosos Jr. sounds DESPERATE with him telling Devin Haney to hawk his ice collection to come up with the bread to make their fight happen.

Undisputed 135-lb champion Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) wants Haney to sell off some of the jewelry he accumulated to put a fight together. Devin isn’t too happy about it, saying that the Australian is trying to start a “bidding war” among the six Kings.

The 23-year-old WBC lightweight champion Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) has recently purchased a lot of high-priced jewelry after being elevated by the World Boxing Council, their 135-lb belt-holder, in October 2019.

When Kambosos captured his four titles with an upset 12 round unanimous decision win over the sickly IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez on November 27th, it was thought that he would be a different type of champion, one who didn’t care about money.

But judging by his post on social media this week asking Haney to sell off some of his high-priced jewelry, he’s looking to make coin while he can before losing his four belts.

It’s unclear how much Haney can get for his jewelry collection if he starts hawking the stuff right now. It wouldn’t be surprising if he only gets 10% of what he paid for the expensive ice.

yeah yeah yeah… we all know you want a bidding war! but you know who’s really putting up the money. You said i would b next so keep that same energy 🤝 https://t.co/k4xazyywoJ — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) December 28, 2021

So for the legacy talk, we’d heard from the 28-year-old Kambosos after his upset win over Teofimo.

The only guy among the five other Kings that has any real chance of getting the fight with Kambosos is Haney.

The Kings that are in the running for Kambosos’ next fight:

Devin Haney

Vasily Lomachenko

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Ryan Garcia

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

The only one of the bunch that has even a sliver of a chance of getting the fight with Kambosos is Haney. Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn knows that he’s the only guy being considered for this fight because Kambosos will not fight Lomachenko. After all, that’s a guaranteed loss for him.

Ryan Garcia is already negotiating a fight with Pitbull Cruz for April, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis won’t fight in Australia. That leaves only Haney, and it doesn’t look good that Kambosos is asking him to start hawking his jewelry collection.

If you’re Kambosos, you shouldn’t hold your breath waiting for Haney to try and sell off his extensive jewelry collection to make the fight with him happen.

Even if Haney attempted to pawn the gold and diamonds quickly he’s purchased in the last two years, he’d likely only get a small fraction of the money he paid for the stuff. Haney would have been better off sinking his money into stocks or real estate rather than throwing it away on jewelry.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum hasn’t shown a tremendous interest in setting up a fight between his guy Vasily Lomachenko and Kambosos, and you can understand why.

To make the Kambosos vs. Lomachenko fight happen, Arum would need to place the bout on ESPN PPV in the States, and there’s no way this match will sell. It might bring in 50,000 PPV buys at best, but maybe not even that. That fight is DOA.

If the money isn’t to Kambosos’ liking, he should forget about fighting any of the five Kings for his first defense, and focus instead on facing someone that he knows he can beat. Kambosos can milk his titles until he gets an offer from the five kings to his liking or if he’s ordered to defend one of the straps.