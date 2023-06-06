Terence Crawford’s coach says they have many tools to defeat Errol Spence

Terence Crawford’s coach Ron Goodall says they have a whole toolkit that they can utilize to defeat Errol Spence Jr on July 29th.

If one tool doesn’t work, they’ll reach into the toolbox to find something else until they got what they need to beat the undefeated IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).

It makes sense for Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) not to be stationary for too long in this fight because he doesn’t possess the ability to match Spence’s high-volume punch offense. Although Crawford is an exceptional counter-puncher, those types of fighters can be overwhelmed by guys that have a high volume.

Counter-punchers can’t counter everything that’s thrown at them when matched against someone that throws a massive amount of shots. It overwhelms their defense, and they end up getting shelled to pieces if they’re unable to score a knockout or hurt their opponent enough to get them to slow down with their offense.

Spence-Crawford = clash of styles

“It’s been a long time coming. The fans have been wanting it; we’ve been wanting it, EJ has been wanting it. So it’s finally here, and it’s a great thing for the sport of boxing,” said Terence Crawford’s coach Ron Goodall to Fighthype about Bud’s clash against Errol Spence Jr.

“Two of the top competitors, undefeated in their primes, top five pound-per-pound, wherever you want to put them. That’s history, and I’m just glad to be a part of it. I’m very excited about it.

“I believe so. It’s a good clash of styles. Errol is going to come. We know his style. He’s been watching us for years. So you know what we coming with. Two guys that are going to come with it. The skill set both very high.

“Errol’s volume is very high, and it’s going to bring some action. It’s going to bring forth some excitement. So yeah, definitely, it’s going to be one of the better fights. It’s not going to be hype. I think it’s going to be an explosion.

“It’s a lot of things, a lot of the fans and, you know, media guys and YouTubers and all that. It’s so many narratives put out. ‘Oh, he’s [Crawford] scared; he’s ducking. Why won’t he take 70-30? What’s wrong with him?’ It’s just so much of that stuff.

“These athletes are human beings. So to finally get made after all this time, it just shows you that we wanted to take this fight, and it shows the world that EJ wanted to take this fight.

“So it was never about anyone ducking each other’s business. Do you know what I mean? The business was right, and we got July 29th, so this is something that we’ve been wanting. For some reason, he [Crawford] doesn’t get the ultimate respect that he deserves.

“Us as coaches don’t get the respect that we deserve. So it’s a fine time to prove doubters wrong. It’s a fine time. It gives you motivation. It sharpens your focus. It’s everything coming together. I’m just excited. I’m excited that we get this opportunity,” Goodall said.

Crawford with a lot of tools

“We’re going to stay in Colorado. This is where we’ve been for the last ten years,” said Goodall. “We went out to Vegas for other reasons. Our home base is Colorado Springs, and that’s where we go get our work. So nothing’s going to change. We got good workouts, good altitude, etc, etc.

“Everybody knows that’s where we train, Colorado Springs. This is peaceful; it’s not a lot of things going on, a lot of distractions. So we get there tomorrow, focus, and get ready for

July 29th.

“We’ll see after the fight. We’ll see after the fight if he’s the best opponent. On paper and the eye test, he’s a hell of a fighter; he’s a great fighter. I’m not gonna go into all the strengths and weaknesses.

“If you got a boxing eye, you know what he does well. If you got a boxing eye, you know what we do well. What the difference is, and I don’t know who said this. I can’t remember which coach said this. We got a lot in our toolbox. We got a lot to go to. We can get a wrench; we can get whatever we need to get out of that toolbox at the specific time; we got it to do it,” said Goodall.

Terence ready to make adjustments

“However the fight goes, we’re ready to make adjustments,” said Goodall. “The key is to use the right tool at the right time. I can’t remember what the coach said, but that was very slick, and I put that in my arsenal.

“In my personal opinion, I don’t think that Bud has given an A-plus performance yet, but I feel like July 29th, he’s gonna give an A-plus performance. It’s a lot of things that he’s done that people see when fights are on, but I’ve had the luxury and the pleasure of watch this man for 20 years and being on his coaching staff for the last 10, so I know things.

“There are things more things that he could do, and I feel like you know how I feel about Errol. Errol might bring it out of him. So we’ll see on July 29th.

“It’s good for boxing. They both going at each other. They talk a little s**t. They got the T-shirts. We got the fish fry he got the ‘Man Down.’ That’s good for boxing. That’s how it’s supposed to be. You keep it in a ring. They’re going to iron out their differences out in the ring.

“We don’t need to be nothing extra behind it. It’s good clean trash talk. It’s not all that you know. We even dealt with some crazy with a couple of Fighters back in the day/

“We’re very respectful of each other. They’re gonna talk that s**t, and we’re gonna talk ours. They got the t-shirts, and we got the fan bases, and it’s going to be a great thing on July 29th. I just can’t

wait. I’m excited.

“Two alpha dogs going at it no doubt for the supremacy no doubt,” said Goodall.