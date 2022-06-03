George Kambosos – Devin Haney – weights for Sunday

Unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. had a bit of a scare in coming in over the limit at 135.36 after two attempts at the scale at the weigh-in on Friday for his fight against WBC champ Devin Haney this Sunday.

After being given two hours to lose the .36 lbs, Kambosos Jr. returned 75 minutes later and weighed in successfully at 134.49 lbs. He then brushed it off, saying that maybe it was an intentional thing on his part.

Kambosos made light of what he did to take off the extra weight. He said he just went to the bathroom and that was it, but he may have done more.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Kambosos got on a treadmill for an hour to sweat off the extra weight. Hopefully, Kambosos isn’t weakened from the process of draining down to 134.49. When a fighter misses weight, oftentimes it means that they were struggling with the process.

Kambosos has been at lightweight for his entire career, and it might be getting to the point where he’s going to need to start thinking about moving up to 140, so he couldn’t have to drain himself.

Whatever the case, Kambosos and Haney will be meeting on Sunday night for the undisputed lightweight championship at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The winner will be the four-belt champion.

Haney and his team seemed very happy after making weight, especially after Kambosos initially came in heavy.

Kambosos has a rematch clause, so if he loses, he can force Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) to fight him again. If Kambosos wins on Sunday, he can move on without needing to give Haney a rematch.

Kambosos said this week that if he wins, he wants Vasyl Lomachenko and if not him, then possibly Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or Ryan Garcia.

“Maybe I did it on purpose.”@GeorgeKambosos reacts to today’s Weigh-In drama in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/cRlT5leiKY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 4, 2022



George Kambosos Jr 135.36 vs. Devin Haney 135

Jason Moloney 117.75 vs. Aston Palicte 117

Junior Fa 268.5 vs. Lucas Browne 261

Andrew Moloney 117 vs. Alexander Espinoza 116

Hemi Ahio 255.5 vs. Christian Tsoye 256.25

It’ll be good when Kambosos and Haney finally get inside the ring because there’s been too much talking. All the game playing by Kambosos, calling Haney a “rat” and “informant” has been tiresome, a crude way of selling the fight.

If Kambosos loses this fight, it’s going to look bad for him, reinforcing the view that many boxing fans have of him being a “one-hit-wonder.”