Deontay Wilder talks Anthony Joshua fight

Deontay Wilder says he didn’t bite on a recent offer to fight Anthony Joshua because he already had a scheduled match lined up against Robert Helenius for October 15th.

Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says he believes a fight between him and the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) can occur if the two fighters keep winning.

Deontay is in a position where unified champion Oleksandr Usyk is interested in fighting him, so he doesn’t necessarily need the Joshua fight right now.

If Wilder defeats Helenius this Saturday night in their fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view, he’s got a potential fight with Usyk or a WBC title eliminator against Andy Ruiz available to him.

Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) isn’t the type of fighter that should be overlooked, particularly by Wilder, who has lost his last two fights by knockout against Tyson Fury.

Helenius hits harder than Fury, and he’s got the power to stop Wilder if he can connect with his shots.

The way Wilder gassed out early in his last fight against Fury has got to be a concern for him and his trainer Malik Scott because if he fades against Helenius, he will be in danger of being knocked out.

“We love Robert and his coach every time they come down. It’s always a great fight with us,” said Deontay Wilder to The Good Fight With Kate Abdo. “Unfortunately, it comes a time where we have to share the ring where it counts.

“We can do all the sparring and stuff like that. We knew in the heavyweight division that these times would come upon us if we stayed fighting and still trying to make it to the top. Here we are now.

“These moments have come upon us where we must fight each other to get to the next level. We’re going to do that with open arms and grace and embracing each other. Win, lose or draw, we’re both going to be happy for each other. That means everything.

“We already got something going on. Why would we entertain other businesses when we already got business going on right now? I got to get past Robert Helenius,” said Wilder when asked why didn’t he agree to fight Anthony Joshua when the fight was offered to him.

“We got Usyk saying he wants to give me an opportunity, but we ain’t running to Usyk’s people talking about trying to get it on the contract. Dealing with Hearn. I’ve dealt with them for six months, and they just gave us the runaround.

“They can say their story and tell people all they want. He’s a big manipulator. I know the true facts, and he knows the true facts and the reasonings of certain things. Me and Joshua could have been fought years ago. I could have been a unified champion years ago.

“It’s not done,” said Wilder when asked if he’ll never accept an offer from Eddie Hearn. “Joshua is still in the business. As long as we’re still in the business and fighting, there’s always going to be an opportunity there because true or not, I always hear people tell me, ‘When are you going to fight Joshua?’

“Right now, that’s the biggest fight in the world between us. Still, right now. That’s the #1 matchup that everybody always asks me about. It’s just a matter of time as long as we just win. It’s just got to be at the right time.

“Following along with Eddie’s games, they drained us. When you come to us, make sure it’s the appropriate time and things like that, not when we already have a fight lined up, and you want to put something.

“I feel like it was for him to have insurance because I don’t think he thought Joshua was going to win that fight against Usk. I just don’t believe it, and I think he was trying to get something on paper right now to have insurance. I could be wrong, but that’s how my energy and how I feel,” said Wilder.