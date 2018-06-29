Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, NV

Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for their historic 12-round rematch on Saturday, Sept. 15. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.





Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 will go on sale Tuesday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of 8 per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800 and $700 price levels with a limit of two (2) per person at the $500 and $300 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

In September 2017, Canelo and GGG met in the ring for the first time across a competitive 12 rounds of action that ended in a split draw. The battle drew a record crowd for an indoor boxing event in Las Vegas, selling out T-Mobile Arena in less than two weeks and bringing legions of fans from Mexico to Kazakhstan and everywhere in between.

Canelo, the 27-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is without a doubt boxing’s biggest star. After capturing two world titles and the lineal championship in the super welterweight division, Canelo moved up to middleweight to capture the WBC, Lineal and

Ring Magazine World Titles with a unanimous decision victory against Miguel Cotto in November 2015. Canelo has maintained his status as the lineal champion ever since, and in a historic September 16 showdown with Golovkin last year, he silenced all doubters by facing one of the most avoided fighters in boxing. Canelo was born ready and he promises to defeat Golovkin in exciting fashion to prove that he is the world’s best 160-pounder.





“The truth is that this fight means a lot to me because of all that has happened and all that has been said,” said Canelo Alvarez. “I will prove with my fists that I am the best, and Golovkin will eat all of his words and speculations. I will demonstrate who is the best when I defeat Golovkin soundly on September 15 during Independence Day Weekend, and I’ll make it clear that Mexican boxing is the best.”

Golovkin, the 36-year-old wrecking ball of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, was a dominant amateur standout and Olympic Silver Medalist before turning professional in 2006. Since then, Golovkin has been on an historic trajectory, knocking out one opponent after another to unify and retain several middleweight titles. During this run, Golovkin maintained an unblemished record that included a 23-fight knockout streak, which ended with a unanimous decision victory against Daniel Jacobs in March 2017. After going the distance against Canelo, Golovkin scored a second-round knockout victory against former 154-pound contender Vanes “Nightmare” Martirosyanin May of this year.

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin said, “I am happy that the deal is done and the rematch is back on. I am ready to get back to work in Big Bear with Abel. This is the biggest fight for boxing, the fight everyone wants. It is a fight to see who is best. It is for boxing history. I am happy to be defending my titles on Mexican Independence Day, a great stage for true Mexican-Style boxing. Canelo can walk to the ring last. Canelo can be introduced last. The important thing is who leaves the ring last, and that will be me, as world champion, the people’s champion. See you at the Big Drama Show.”

Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, said, “There is serious bad blood between these fighters. The fight is personal, and the stakes are high. Canelo will without a doubt want to shut Golovkin up, and the only way to do it is by knocking him out on September 15. I have no doubts that our champion will walk away with the victory.”





Tom Loeffler, promoter of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, said, “It’s hard to believe that there could be bigger drama than the negotiations we just concluded to make the rematch – again. The rematch has a much bigger feel to it because of all the controversy and is the biggest fight in boxing. It’s also the third consecutive time Gennady has taken over a major Mexican holiday to showcase his exciting Mexican-Style of fighting. This rematch transcends a championship boxing match and has become an international sporting event where it will be shown in over 150 countries worldwide. Gennady is bringing his belts and his resolve to prove he is still the best middleweight of his era and boxing’s No. 1 pound for pound fighter. He won the first fight against Canelo in the eyes of millions of viewers who tuned in last September and he will do it again on Mexican Independence Day, with his record-breaking 21st consecutive title defense. It’s his destiny.”

Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports, said, “The biggest fight of 2018 is now upon us: Canelo-GGG 2. On September 15, the rematch will prove middleweight and pound-for-pound supremacy. We are pleased to present it live by HBO Pay-Per-View.”

Richard Sturm, President of Sports and Entertainment for MGM Resorts International, said, “We look forward to celebrating Mexican Independence Day weekend for what boxing fans worldwide anticipate will be one of the sport’s greatest rematches. T-Mobile Arena is the industry leader in hosting championship events including Boxing, UFC and most recently the Stanley Cup Finals. Our community is prepared to once again show why Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment capital of the world.”

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.