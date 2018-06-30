Results: Rashidi Ellis defeats Alberto Mosquera

Rising hot welterweight contender Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (20-0, 13 KOs) of Boston, Mass. scored a 10-round unanimous decision victory against rugged Panamanian warrior Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (25-4-2, 16 KOs) in the main event of the June 29 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Ellis won with scores of 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91.





(Photo Credit: Miguel Rocha and Melissa Cervera)

“Thanks to the support of Golden Boy Promotions and Cancun Boxing, I got my 20th victory,” said Rashidi Ellis. “It was an awkward fight, and Mosquera is a tricky fighter who knows how to fight body-to-body. I had no doubts about my victory, and I also credit my speed for getting me the win. Now it’s time to rest and to see the good decisions my promoter has to make regarding my future.”

In tonight’s co main event, Francisco Horta (17-3-1, 10 KOs) of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico defeated David Reyes (17-5-1, 6 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico by unanimous decision across six rounds of featherweight action. Horta won with scores of 79-72, 78-73 and 80-72.

Hiram Gallardo (7-2-1, 1 KOs) of Chetumal, Mexico scored a surprising six-round unanimous decision victory against previously-undefeated prospect Francisco Horta (10-1, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in tonight’s televised opener. Gallardo won with scores of 57-56, 57-56 and 58-55.





Ellis vs. Mosquera was a 10-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Cancun Boxing. The event was sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights took place Friday, June 29, 2018 at Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and http://www.espn.com/boxingollow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @ESPN, and @ESPNBoxeo; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN and #EllisMosquera.

Photos and videos are available to download by clicking here or by copying and pasting link: http://bit.ly/EllisMosquera into a browser. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for photos and videos used.