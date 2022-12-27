Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Jaime Munquia must happen in 2023

IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin and highly ranked #1 WBC & #1 WBO Jaime Munguia must fight in 2023 to make a compelling match-up on DAZN for boxing fans.

It’s in Golovkin’s best interest to fight Munguia as soon as possible because he can’t afford to get much older and expect to win. Munguia is arguably in his prime and looking hard to beat.

The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has started showing signs of age in his last two fights against Canelo Alvarez and Ryota Murata.

GGG will turn 41 in April, and it’s important that he face the 26-year-old Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) now while he’s still got a little left in the tank.

Golovkin could have won his last fight against Canelo if he began pressuring the Mexican star earlier in the contest rather than waiting until the second half.

It’s unclear whether Golovkin will be interested in taking on Munguia next, as the Kazakhstan fighter is rumored to be facing his #1 WBA-ranked contender Michael Zerafa next in a fight that could take place in Australia.

Golovkin also has an IBF-ordered match against mandatory Esquiva Falcao and WBA ‘regular’ champion Erislandy Lara. Those are two fights that Golovkin could lose if he looks as bad as he did against Canelo and Ryota Murata.

“The fight I want to see in 2023 is a middleweight match-up between Gennadiy Golovkin and Jaime Munguia,” said Chris Mannix to DAZN Boxing Show on what fight he wants to see in 2023.

“It was just back in 2018 that Jaime Munguia was ready, willing, and able to step in the ring with Gennadiy Golovkin. The Nevada Commission said no. They didn’t think Jaime Munguia was ready for it. Well, he’s most definitely ready for it right now.

“This would be a true crossroads type of matchup. You’ve got Gennadiy Golovkin, 40 years old, looking to get one more big win to add to his Hall of Fame resume, and Jaime Munguia looking to prove to the skeptics that he is the real deal, making his name in the 160-lb division.

“There’s been a lot of criticism of Jaime Munguia over the last couple of years for not taking the biggest and best fights. There’s a lot of criticism of Gennadiy Golovkin right now. Most people don’t believe he has much, if anything, left.

“This would be a great chance for both of these guys to make their mark. I think it’s a makable, marketable, big, and potentially explosive fight between two guys known for all action styles in the ring. Hopefully, we get that,” said Mannix.