Gassiev vs Usyk: Is it even possible to pick a winner?!

Fans everywhere have been treated to a quite sensational tournament of top class boxing with the still ongoing but soon to be settled World Boxing Super Series; both the 168 and 200 pound tournaments thrilling millions. Having thus far gone without a hitch (not to tempt fate at this late stage in both tourneys) we have seen great fights, great presentation, great professionalism and we have had great value for money.

And the best could be still to come.





Whether you have enjoyed the super-middleweight tournament most, or whether you have been moved by the magnificent efforts of the eight cruiserweights who have been going to war, it has to be said that the coming final of the 200 pound tournament is one massive fight that is NOT to be missed. Down at 168, we still have two semifinals to watch – between George Groves and Chris Eubank Junior, and between Callum Smith and Juergen Braehmer – but the cruiserweight tournament is now down to two men. And how special both of these fighters really are.

In fact, the scheduled May 11 final set for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia between Murat Gassiev, 26-0(19) and the IBF and WBA champ, and Oleksandr Usyk, 14-0(11) and the WBC and WBO ruler, is arguably the best match-up we will see all year. Can you even pick a winner!?

Gassiev looked nothing short of brilliant last night in stopping the previously unbeaten Yunier Dorticos with a twelfth and final-round stoppage, this after the two had gone to war in a thrilling, titanic battle. Gassiev quite simply seems to have zero weaknesses. The Russian is rock-hard tough, he punches like a mule, he has a magnificent engine and he can box intelligently and to a game-plan. Also, Gassiev is patient, patient, patient. He must be the favourite to win the WBSS then, right?

Looking at Usyk, he too has enormous gifts. Usyk too is supremely conditioned and appears to be able to fight all night, the Ukrainian southpaw is a clever boxer, he has good power and he has shown, on the rare occasion where he has been tagged, that he too is solid as a rock. And just like Gassiev last night, Usyk gave us a sensational fight in his own semifinal last week; overcoming the tricky Mairis Breidis. Usyk has to be the pick to claim the Muhammad Ali trophy, right?

The great sport of boxing occasionally produces big fights that are just about impossible to pick a winner from going in. The fight set for May 11 is about as 50/50 or ‘pick ’em as you could ever wish to marvel at. If they fought ten times, chances are Usyk would win five, Gassiev would win five. Instead, most likely, they will fight once, and fans everywhere will be watching in awe as they do so.





Chances are big we will indeed witness The Fight of The Year (on so many levels) on May 11 in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.