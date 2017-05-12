Gary Russell Jr. faces Oscar Escandon on 5/20

Featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. hosted a media workout Thursday along with his brothers and rising prospects Gary Antuanne Russell and Gary Antonio Russell before all three brothers enter the ring on Saturday, May 20 live from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Coverage on SHOWTIME is headlined by Russell Jr. defending his featherweight world title against top challenger Oscar Escandon. The telecast begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT features super middleweight contenders Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui battling for the IBF Super Middleweight World Championship plus two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy taking on Kiryl Relikh in a 140-pound world title eliminator. In the telecast opener, from Copper Box Arena in London, Gervonta Davis puts his IBF Jr. Lightweight Title on the line against Liam Walsh.





Tickets for the live event at MGM National Harbor, promoted by TGB Promotions, are priced at $200, $150, $100 and $50, and are now on sale. To purchase tickets go to http://mgmnationalharbor.com/.

The 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne and unbeaten bantamweight prospect Antonio Russell (7-0, 5 KOs) will compete in separate undercard attractions on May 20 as the three brothers will fight on the same card for the first time as pros.

Here is what the participants had to say Thursday from the Enigma Gym in Capitol Heights, Maryland:

GARY RUSSELL JR.

“My weight is perfect. We did a 30-day weigh-in and I was about 132. I’m about 128 right now. I feel comfortable. If we can’t get a unification bout, I’ll move up in weight though. I understand why people haven’t wanted to fight me. It’s a business and I understand that.

“The postponement didn’t bother me. I can’t get upset about stuff that I can’t control. When you have two elite athletes pushing themselves to the limit, injuries occur. It gave me more time to rest my body properly. We’re definitely ready now.

“I haven’t fought anyone as short as him, but that’s the purpose of training camp. We bring people in who have a similar style to Escandon. We’ve gotten great work in and I feel prepared.

“It’s easier against a more aggressive guy. It’s hard to go after someone who is retreating. He’s going to bring it right into my face.

“We come to the gym and grind every day so we can be the best we possibly can. On fight night, it’ll all come to fruition.

“It’s going to be history in the making. We’re in familiar territory with making history. We were the first set of four brothers to win the National Golden Gloves and I don’t see anyone breaking our record any time soon. I believe in a dynasty and I’m excited for my dad to see all of his hard work come together on fight night.

“When you focus on the magnitude of an event you take away from the true focus that we’re supposed to have. My goal is to become victorious. But it’s definitely cool that the people from my hometown will be able to be a part of the event.”

GARY ANTUANNE RUSSELL

“We plan on giving our father a gift that he can’t buy on his birthday May 20. There’s been a lot of sets of two brothers but there’s never been three as far as I know. There have been the Klitschkos, the Dirrells and the Charlos, but those are just two. We’re breaking new ground.

“This sport is brutal. Anyone who steps into that ring has to have a certain amount of intelligence, heart and character. It takes a different kind of individual to get in there alone knowing the other person is trying to take your head off.

“Gary Jr. is my vision. I needed a role model and there he is. I needed someone to keep my humble and keep me out of trouble.

“Me and my whole family talk a lot and about everything. Not just about the sport of boxing. Boxing is what I do, but it’s not who I am. I’m a class valedictorian and I graduated with the highest GPA in Prince George’s County. Don’t just look at me as a jock. That’s what we tell anybody.

“Real estate is in my future. We’re going to own our own properties and be the shot callers. I’ve been getting educated from my brother and my father.

“It’s amazing what my dad did, but you can’t forget about my mom. Behind every king is a strong queen. My mom is the most important woman in my life. Other than that, it’s tunnel vision. Tunnel vision in school and in the gym or anything else I do in my life.

“I want to give back to my brother. A lot of families leave their children with nothing. We’re all working to leave something with substance for our families.

“What makes the Russell brothers different is that we’re all equal and we get our energy from each other. It’s never about being better at something than your brother, we all want to get through every obstacle together.

“I’d say I should be on the world title level in the next five years. This is a business. We’re going to do this well. That’s what my team talks about.

“We’re looking to build a dynasty and I believe that May 20 will be a memento to our dynasty building. I hope I’m at the championship level in the next five years. We’re going to run this thing correctly.”

GARY ANTONIO RUSSELL

“It means a lot but it was all expected. We put in hard work in the gym so I expected us to reach these levels.

“It’s even better to be able to come home and compete. Not all of our fans could make it to our other fights. But being at MGM in Maryland, it’s all coming together.

“I watch everything that my older brother does and I learn from his mistakes. He makes sure that I don’t make those same mistakes. He critiques me every way, through life and in the gym.

“My career is going up. I know my father has my best interest at heart. He’s going to get me the right fights and put me in good positions.

“There is a sense of order in our house. Iron sharpens iron. We all help each other no matter what. We’ll all be victorious on May 20 and it’s going to be a wonderful birthday present for our dad.”

GARY RUSSELL SR., Father and Trainer for the Russell brothers

“The D.C. and Maryland area has always produced great boxers. Right now it’s their time. With Gary, Jarrett Hurd and Gervonta Davis, this is as good as it’s ever been. They represent the sport as gentlemen.

“Gary Antuanne is coming in fresh off of the Olympics. We know he won that fight in Rio, but politics got him. He’s not a normal young fighter. He was a class valedictorian which I don’t think a lot of boxers can say. Antonio has a lot of talent as well and he’s on the rise. It’s going to be a great opportunity to show their skills.

“I’m really excited. It’s unique to have all of these guys from the area showcasing their talent at the same time. I’ve known Jarrett and Tank since they were kids and I’m proud of how far they’ve come.”

###

WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr. will make the second defense of his title when he faces top challenger Oscar Escandon Saturday, May 20 in themain event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING from the recently opened MGM National Harbor in Maryland live on SHOWTIME.

The Maryland-native Russell Jr. (27-1, 16 KOs) and the WBC Interim Featherweight Champion Escandon (25-2, 17 KOs) will battle in one of boxing’s most talented divisions that continues to deliver exciting action fight after fight. A lineup of exciting co-featured attractions will be announced next week.

“I’m a gladiator getting ready for a tough battle,” said Russell Jr. “This is going to be a huge night for my family and I’m glad that the time is here. This will be the first time as pros that I get to fight on the same card as both of my little brothers, (unbeaten bantamweight) Gary Antonio and (2016 U.S. Olympian) Gary Antuanne, plus my brother Gary Allan will work all of our corners. We’re excited to get in the ring and show the fans what we’re capable of doing in the ring.”

“I’ve had to wait for this opportunity to face Gary Russell Jr. and I’m going to take full advantage of it,” said Escandon. “It’s going to be a great fight and I know the fans are going to get their money’s worth. I feel 100 percent healthy and now that the fight is here I am ready to knock him out.”

Tickets for the live event promoted by TGB Promotions are priced at $200, $150, $100 and $50, and are now on sale. To purchase tickets go to http://mgmnationalharbor.com/. The main event is co-promoted by Sampson Boxing. This bout was originally scheduled to take place on March 11 but was rescheduled after Escandon suffered a back injury in training camp. Fans who bought tickets for the March 11 show will have their tickets honored on May 20.

“This is going to be a great night of boxing,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “The featherweight division is very hot right now with the recent wins by Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares. There is something very special going on in the division and this will be another memorable fight. Escandon is a tough warrior who has proven time and again that he doesn’t care about going on the road or where he fights. There are great boxing fans in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region and they are in-store for an exciting night on May 20.”

A speedy and supremely talented boxer, Russell Jr., was impressive in his fourth-round stoppage of the battle-tested Jhonny Gonzalez that earned him the title in March 2015. The 2008 U.S. Olympian had scored important victories over Vyacheslav Gusev, Juan Ruiz and Miguel Tamayo before losing a majority decision to Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBO 126-pound title in June 2014. The southpaw, of Capitol Heights, Md., most recently scored a dominant second-round TKO victory over Patrick Hyland in his first title defense in April 2016.

Fighting out of Ibague, Colombia, Escandon turned pro in 2008 and was undefeated in his first 22 professional bouts. Escandon won an interim world title at super bantamweight in 2014 when he defeated Tyson Cave in his U.S. debut. He earned his shot at Russell Jr. last March when he survived an early knockdown to score a knockout victory over Robinson Castellanos in the seventh round of their showdown in Washington, D.C.