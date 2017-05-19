Gervonta Davis – Liam Walsh Weigh-In Results

America’s youngest world champion, Gervonta Davis, and undefeated No. 1 contender Liam Walsh both tipped the scale at the 130-pound limit during Friday’s official weigh-in at the 133-year-old Theatre Royal Stratford East for Saturday’s IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship on SHOWTIME.





On Saturday at the sold-out Copper Box Arena in London, the 22-year-old “Tank” Davis (17-0, 16 KOs) will attempt to become the first American to successfully defend his title on British soil in nearly a decade. The 30-year-old Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs) will aim to dethrone a man labeled by Davis promoter Floyd Mayweather as “the future of boxing” in the first defense of his IBF crown.

The referee for Davis vs. Walsh is Michael Alexander, and the judges are Howard Foster (England), Robin Taylor (United States) and Deon Dwarte (South Africa).

With fans chanting “Walsh is gonna get you” as Davis stepped on the scale, the Baltimore native narrowly missed the 130-pound limit by two ounces. Per IBF rules, Davis was given two hours to shed the extra ounces and successfully made weight approximately 90 minutes later.

“I feel good,” Davis said. “I’m ready.”

After the weigh-in, Walsh downplayed the tense stare down and words exchanged during the faceoff.

“Tomorrow we’ll lay hands on each other for real and the best man will come on top. I’m gonna win. I’m going to give every last ounce of what I’ve got.”

Davis vs. Walsh is part of a split-site, four-fight SHOWTME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast that begins on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. In the main event, Gary Russell Jr. will make his second featherweight title defense and long-awaited homecoming against mandatory challenger Oscar Escandon live from MGM National Harbor just outside of Washington, D.C.

Walsh's date with destiny has been a long time in the making. A car crash forced the Graham Everett-trained slickster to withdraw from his WBO Lightweight World Title fight against Ricky Burns back in 2012.

Walsh’s date with destiny has been a long time in the making. A car crash forced the Graham Everett-trained slickster to withdraw from his WBO Lightweight World Title fight against Ricky Burns back in 2012.

But now the 21-0 Super-Featherweight is ready to seize his opportunity and dethrone the man many are calling boxing’s next superstar.

“I’m now fighting ‘the man’ in World boxing, or so they say,” said Walsh. “It has been a hard journey to get myself back in place for another World Title shot. There was times when I thought to myself ‘is it ever going to happen?’.

“That’s what makes Champions – that defiance and will to keep on coming back from set back after set back and not be denied. That’s why I am here now. I have the desire and the will to push through and reach the top.

“The wait has definitely been worth it. I feel I sometimes box within myself because of the opponents that have been put in front of me but I know I’m ready for this World Title shot. This is perfect timing for me.”

An action-packed undercard features Light-Heavyweight knockout artist Anthony Yarde taking on Southern Area Champion Chris Hobbs for his first professional title; teenage Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois goes in search of another big knockout; plus Southampton’s Joe Pigford and Barking’s Aaron Morgan put their unbeaten records on the line in a potential barn burner.

Local talent including Harrow’s Mitchell Smith; Hornchurch Super-Welterweight ‘Hammer’ Sammy McNess; Sikh sensation Sanjeev Singh Sahota;Chingford Super-Featherweight Boy Jones Jnr; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards; Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Chelmsford Super-Middleweight Billy Long; Croydon Flyweight Sunny Edwards; and Wycombe Ben Smith complete an unmissable card.

