Mark Magsayo defeats Gary Russell Jr. – Boxing Results

Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) made ring rusty & injured WBC World featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs) pay for his two years of inactivity by outworking him to win a 12 round majority decision at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ

The scores:

14-114

115-113 – Magsayo

Russell came into the fight with an injured right shoulder, and he was unable to use that arm following the fourth round.

Surprisingly, Magsayo didn’t press hard for a knockout, which he should have done given that he was fighting a one-armed Russell for the last eight rounds of the contest.

Magsayo fought well during the early portion of the fight and then faded in the middle rounds. In the last part of the fight, the 26-year-old Magsayo got his second wind and retook control over the fight.

Afterward, Russell Jr, 33, was in denial about his loss, believing that he’d done enough to deserve the win. He said he wants a rematch with Magsayo. We’ll see if that happens or not, Russell Jr. can’t force the rematch because this was a mandatory defense, not a voluntary one.

But given how poor Magsayo looked tonight, it’s possible that he might give Russell a rematch because his chances of holding onto the WBC 126 are slim & none based on his poor showing tonight.

Magsayo has good power, but he has serious gas tank issues, and he showed no real ring IQ in there despite having a great coach in his corner.

“I believe I have a torn tendon in my right shoulder,” said Russell Jr after the fight. “I haven’t competed in almost two years. This is what true champions do.

“I wanted to step into the ring and display my superiority regardless of the injury and whatnot. We did that and I gave him a boxing lesson.

“I gave him a boxing lesson the whole way through. I landed clean whenever I wanted to. I couldn’t use my right arm, but I was still able to throw effective shots and touch him at will

“I felt like I still won the fight. He had his hands full with a fighter with one arm and the whole fight I gave him a boxing lesson!”

“Hell yeah! Will he want a rematch?” said Russell Jr. when asked if he wants a rematch with Magsayo.