Garcia vs. Porter: Fight Week Live Streams





SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streams of official fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s WBC Welterweight World Championship between former champions Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) and Shawn Porter (28-2-1 17 KOs). The three-fight telecast airs live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast also features top 147-pound contender Yordenis Ugas (22-3, 11 KOs) battling against Argentine Cesar Barrionuevo (34-3-2, 24 KOs) in a WBC welterweight title eliminator showdown. Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (17-0, 14 KOs) and former champion Charles Martin (25-1-1, 23 KOs) will open the telecast with a 10-round attraction.

In the livestreamed SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN, Five-division champion Amanda Serrano (34-1-1, 26 KOs) will attempt to best her own women’s boxing record when she faces Yamila Esther Reynoso (11-4-3, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBO Junior Welterweight World Title. A win would make Serrano a six-division world champion, joining Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya as boxing’s only six-division champions.

Each live stream will be available for online outlets to embed via the SHO Sports YouTube channel and available for viewing on the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page. YouTube links and embed codes are below.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 – 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Final Press Conference From The Dream Hotel Downtown

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 – 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

Official Weigh-In From Barclays Center





SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 – 7:00 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN

NOTE: SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN will be geo-blocked for U.S. users only.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Post-Fight Press Conference From Barclays Center