Caleb Plant to fulfill his destiny by beating Canelo Alvarez

Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says his “destiny” is to defeat Canelo Alvarez and become the undisputed super middleweight champion this Saturday night, November 6th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

What IBF 168-lb champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) will be looking to do is fulfill his destiny by beating Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and taking his WBA, WBC, and WBO titles away from him in what will likely be a shocked crowd.

The last thing that most boxing fans are expecting is for Plant, 28, to take Canelo to school to defeat him in the same way that Floyd Mayweather Jr. did seven years ago in 2013.

It would be a massive upset for Plant to win the fight, but he won’t view it that way. If Plant is going by the philosophy of predeterminism, then the events for his fight with Canelo have already been decided.

In that case, Plant merely needs to show up on Saturday and make sure he doesn’t fall over accidentally and get counted out like we saw last Saturday in that crazy heavyweight fight between Alen Babic and Eric Molina on Matchroom Boxing’s card at the O2 Arena.

Molina slipped on the canvas without getting hit and the referee incredibly counted him out. Maybe that was a predetermined event as well?

Plant guarantees victory

“He’s used to people coming in, bowing down to him and handing over their belts. I don’t do none of that. That’s not why I’m here,” said Plant. “Where I’m heading in life, there’s no turning back. There’s no Plan-B for me. I’m going to see this thing out. This is a one-way trip,” said Plant.

“November 6th is me getting my hand raised,” said Plant. “People say, ‘By any means necessary.’ I mean by any means necessary no matter what to sit in front of this camera right here, so I know what that means first hand. I’m not going to be able to convince these people to listen to me, but they’re going to see,” said Plant.

“I’ve seen so many fighters peak in a camp and then go back to ground zero,” said Plant. “The level I’m on and the next level I’m trying to reach, there’s no room for that.

“I know what I want to accomplish, what I want to be, and what I want to do in life. I’m not going to stop until I reach those things,” said Plant.

You can’t dismiss the possibility of Plant winning this fight because it’s been many years since Canelo fought a prime master boxer with the kind of skills that ‘Sweethands’ possesses.

Canelo’s last opponent Billy Joe Saunders was the best-skilled fighter he’d fought since Erislandy Lara in 2014, but he was old & tired, no longer in his prime.

If Saunders had been in his prime, he might have beaten Canelo because the Mexican star showed age with his low punch output, and his inability to deal with his skills in the first half of the fight.

The way Plant is guaranteeing victory is like with former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath guaranteeing victory for his team against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969. Namath’s prediction turned out to be correct with the Jets winning 16-7 in a massive upset at the time.

Canelo wants to make history

“If people mess with me, my personality comes out,” said Canelo to All Access. “I always win. I know it’s a game you can win or lose, but I always play to win. I always take risks. Whoever doesn’t take risks, doesn’t win.

“There are moments that make me angry, and there are times you get angry at being quiet,” said Canelo. ”

“I’ll be joining the few that have unified titles in boxing history,” said Canelo. “The first in Latin America, the first in this weight class, and it’s what I want in my career.

“To make history. It’s what I’m searching for. He can say bad things about me, it’s fine, but when you cross the line, it’s different. You know in boxing, anything can happen,” said Canelo.

“I dreamed of one day making Canelo a champion,” said trainer Eddy Reynoso. “In the end, it was Saul who was a champion and the best boxer in the world.

“We keep working the same as when we started,” said Canelo. “We have the same vision of being historic, and that is what we’re here for.”

It’ll be good to see Canelo win, but it’s going to be tough if it’s fate to lose on Saturday. Plant seems to feel that it’s time and there’s not much Canelo can do about it.

If Canelo wants to win, he’s got to throw more punches because his work rate is so low that he could be at risk of getting badly outworked by Plant. If you’re looking for a weakness in Canelo’s game, you only need to observe how low his punch output is.

He’s not old at 31 in the chronological sense, but his work rate is like a much older fighter, someone nearing 40.

Plant to fulfill his destiny

“I’m just waiting for the bell to ring so I can show these people who I really am and show him who I am,” said Plant about Canelo. “He’s going to find out the same time that everybody else finds out when they thought I was just a pushover.

“They found out when it was too late. You wait for the moment to get in the ring and demonstrate all your skills. I think it’s at that moment now. I think that’s what’s happening.

“It’s my moment and I’m going to seize it,” said Plant. “I’m going to win this fight because it’s my destiny.

“My whole life, I’ve conquered things way bigger than boxing, things that that would chew him [Canelo] up and spit him out and I come out there with my chin up.

“He knows what he has in front of him. He’s just another guy to me. I know who I am. He’s going to find out, but when he does, it’s going to be too late,” said Plant.

Assuming Plant is correct about his belief in predeterminism, the chain of events for this Saturday has already been determined, and Canelo can’t alter/interfere with the predetermined outcome of the fight. The only thing Canelo can do is show up and lose.

If Canelo does lose, hopefully, he takes the high road and shows class afterward. It would be a black eye for the sport of boxing if Canelo storms out of the ring after Plant has his hand raised, refusing to be interviewed by the media at Showtime.

We’ve seen plenty of Canelo’s opponents in the past that felt they were given the short end of a stick in a robbery, but they all stuck around to give interviews after the match.

Losing with grace is important, so hopefully, Canelo holds himself to a high standard if it doesn’t go his way. I’m sure by now, Canelo has lost in his past time sport of golf plenty of time, so he should know how to lose without going berserk.