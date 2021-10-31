Devin Haney volunteering to fight Gervonta Davis on December 5th

Eddie Hearn reveals that WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney is ready to replace Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero as the replacement for WBA ‘regular’ champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on December 5th.

Haney is the second big name that has stepped forward to volunteer to face Tank Davis on December 5th. Last Saturday night, Regis Prograis said he’ll face Gervonta on that date, but he doubts that they’ll want to use him.

Hearn has been trying to negotiate a deal between Haney and interim WBC lightweight champion Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr., but he’s gotten nowhere with that. Eddie is now calling Diaz Jr. “No-Go” Jojo.

Jojo Diaz hasn’t signed, and not surprisingly, Hearn is losing patience with the process because he needs to find an opponent to save the December 4th date for Haney.

If Hearn wants to turn Haney into an overnight star, matching him against Gervonta is one way to achieve that goal. If Haney beats Tank, he would be a huge name, and he’ll have the chance to fight the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Vasily Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, and possibly even Ryan Garcia.

This is the fight that Haney needs to build him into a star. Jojo Diaz Jr would be a good fight for Haney, but he’s already been beaten, and he’s not viewed as being on the same level as Tank Davis.

“I spoke with Devin Haney, and I said, ‘Are you happy to put your name in the mix?’ And he said, ‘Yeah,’ because at the moment ‘No-Go Diaz’ has not signed his contract after being offered more to fight Devin Haney than he was getting to fight Ryan Garcia,” said Hearn to Boxing Social on Joseph Diaz Jr. lagging in inking the contract to challenge Haney for his WBC title.

“So we’ll have to see what happens,” said Hearn. “We want to make the Jojo Diaz fight, but he has to hurry up and sign the contract.”

Gervonta, Mayweather Promotions, and Showtime are in a challenging position where they need to find a household name to replace Rolly Romero because this is a PPV card.

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is the frontrunner to replace Rollly as Tank Davis’s opponent. Still, he’s not well known in the U.S. Unless Showtime wants to move Gervonta’s December 5th fight off PPV, they’re going to need a more prominent name than Isaac Cruz.

Showtime could be making a massive mistake if they use Cruz as the replacement for Gervonta because the fight won’t sell. If they insist on making Tank’s December 5th fight on PPV, they need to match him against a PPV-worthy opponent.

Jojo Diaz Jr. likely won’t let the Haney fight get away from him if he’s serious about wanting to face him.

If Jojo is dragging his feet to try and get a better deal, he may miss out. Jojo may be pricing himself out because he prefers to wait for Ryan Garcia to heal from his recent wrist surgery before fighting again.

Diaz Jr has a better chance of beating Ryan than he does Haney, and the money would be good fighting him.