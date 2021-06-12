Tyson Fury: ‘Wilder knows he can’t win, he’s coming for the money’

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury believes that Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder is just coming for the paycheck and doesn’t believe he can win their trilogy pay-per-view match on July 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the beat down Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) administered on former WBC champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in February last year, the ‘Gypsy King’ sees Deontay as just focused on coming back for the payday that he’ll get.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed on Friday that Fury vs. Wilder will be staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 24th.

There will be a press conference this Tuesday, June 15th in Los Angeles, California to discuss their heavyweight pay-per-view trilogy match.

Wilder has gone through a lot of trouble to force the third fight with Fury to go through the legal channels.

If it doesn’t work out well for him inside the ring, he can at least find solace that he’s going to be well paid for his send-off.

Fury vowing to end it quickly

“I hope he brings a lot more to the ring than last time,” said Fury to the Daily Mail about Wilder. “I didn’t think he would take the trilogy fight but he’s proved me wrong…he’s just coming for the money because he knows he can’t win.

“At least it will be over quicker for him. He won’t last seven rounds this time,” said Fury.

Wilder must have doubts about whether he can win this fight after what took place last time. But at least he’s trying to shake things up by adding coach Malik Scott to his team. Unfortunately, we don’t know whether Malik has the ability to correct all the flaws in Wilder’s game in time for next month.

Wilder is pinning all his hopes on Malik, an unproven trainer, to rebuild him for the trilogy with Fury. That might be a mistake.

You can argue that Wilder should have picked a more established trainer that has been around the game for a long time and has a record of success.

At this point, any kind of improvement in Wilder’s game would be huge for him from the way he looked the last time he fought Fury.

It’s obvious what Fury will be looking to do in the trilogy with Wilder on July 24th. Like last time, Fury will use feints to walk ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder down, get in close range, and beat him up.

Wilder has no inside game, so he’s helpless once Fury gets in close. Wilder doesn’t clinch. He takes a hammering each time Fury closes the distance.

“Clearly, he’s suffered his first mental breakdown since I gave him his first defeat,” Fury said of Wilder. “Not surprising really. I injured him heavily.

“I smashed him to pieces. He felt like he’d been run over by an 18-wheeler, then he lost the plot completely with all those mad allegations,” said Fury about Wilder coming up with an assortment of different excuses to explain away his loss.