Tony Bellew says Whyte CAN’T beat Fury by points

Tony Bellew says Dillian Whyte can’t defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by a 12-round decision on Saturday and will need a knockout for him to beat the popular undefeated champion at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Bellew feels that Whyte’s only shot at scoring a knockout will come within the first six rounds on Saturday. If Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) fails to stop ‘The Gypsy King’ in the first six rounds, he will have missed his window of opportunity and will go down to defeat.

As we saw in Fury’s three fights with Deontay Wilder, it’s incredibly difficult to knock him out. Even when he’s been knocked cold, the fights aren’t stopped.

In Fury’s last fight against Wilder, he was down until the count of nine and barely avoided a knockout. Fury can be knocked out obviously, but it’s going to require accurate punching on Whyte’s fight to finish the job.

Deontay’s punch accuracy was so poor, that he missed repeatedly with his right-hand bombs that surely would have knocked Fury out had they landed.

“Part of me does think Whyte can win this fight, but it can’t be done on points,” said Tony Bellew to DAZN NEWS about his view that Dillian Whyte must knockout WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to win on Saturday night.

Obviously, Whyte knows what he’s up against in this fight, and isn’t going to waste his time trying to win a decision against the popular Fury. Even if Whyte does potentially outbox the A-side Fury, would he be given the decision? This writer doubts that very much.

The best and perhaps ONLY way of defeating Fury is to take advantage of his weak punch resistance and target his head.

It’s a waste of Dillian’s time to attack Fury’s midsection because he’s not shown to be weak in that area, and it would leave him open to being smacked around if he targets his body.

“The Brixton heavyweight will have to drop Fury and find a way to keep him pinned to the canvas,” Bellew continued. “Unlike Wilder who knocked down Fury numerous times, Whyte is a better finisher so expect an assault if he does find the defending champion rising off the canvas.

“If Dillian Whyte is unable to stop Tyson Fury within the first six rounds, the boat will have unfortunately sailed, and then it will be a case of whether Whyte has enough energy to carry on,” Bellew said.

“I’m getting back to the Tyson Fury that hits a man to the face and continues to do so,” said Fury to ESPN on how he intends on fighting Whyte on Saturday.

“I’m going to go out and punch his face in basically, fill his face with lefts & rights and we’ll see how he stands up to that heavy artillery.