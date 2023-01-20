Fury vs. Usyk could announced soon says Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren says there are a “couple of things” they’re working on before they can announce the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight. Warren says that it’s “imminent” that we could have news about the highly anticipated heavyweight undisputed championship.

Boxing fans are looking forward to seeing WBC champ Fury (33-0-1 24 KOs) and IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) get it on.

Earlier today, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed to Sky Sports that the Fury vs. Usyk fight could land in the Middle East and get the “biggest purse in boxing history.”

That’s good news for the fans that the Fury-Usyk fight could be happening, but it’ll be a downer for Fury’s people that were hoping that he would face Usyk in London at Wembley Stadium.

With the potential money the fight can make in the Middle East, it was probably never a realistic option to bring the match to England.

“Both sides are up for the fight, want the fight. I don’t think we’re far off from announcing it. It’s basically just a couple of things behind the scenes we’re just trying to get sorted. News is pretty imminent now,” said Frank Warren to Secondsout about the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight.

“No, it’s going to go back a bit,” said Warren when asked if the Fury-Usyk fight will still take place in the first week of March. “Obviously, we’ve got a lead-up time for that.

“Yes,” said Warren when asked if the Fury vs. Usyk clash will occur in April. “We got to get it on as soon as possible for obvious reasons.

“It’s all good fun. They’re both at it. Up until now, nobody has been able to do the job on the fellow with the big belly [Fury], and that’s the thing about it. He made that comment a long while ago when he fought his fellow countryman Klitschko. He said, ‘Remember when I beat you.’ It was the fellow that said, ‘Look at you; look at the condition you’re in.’

“So nobody has found the keys to the lock to beat him, and I generally believe he’ll beat Usyk. But we got to get it done, we got to get it completed, and I think it’s going to be a really, really great fight for the fans with all the belts on the line,” said Warren about Fury vs. Usyk.



