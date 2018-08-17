WATCH: Deontay Wilder CRASHES Tyson Fury – Pianeta Weigh-In!





Weigh-In Results

Tyson Fury 254.5 vs Francesco Pianeta 258

Carl Frampton 126 vs Luke Jackson 124.25

Cristofer Rosales 111.1 vs Paddy Barnes 112.

Davison dismisses Wilder talk to focus on Pianeta: Trainer Ben Davison has not discussed the possibility of fighting Deontay Wilder with Tyson Fury and is determined to stay focused on Saturday’s opponent, Francesco Pianeta.





Promoter Frank Warren has asserted a deal for lineal heavyweight champion Fury (26-0-KO19) to face WBC holder Wilder (40-0-KO39) later this year is “very close”, and the American ‘Bronze Bomber’ is heading to Belfast to watch Fury strut his stuff at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Despite the lure of a chance to begin regaining the world titles Fury never lost in the ring, Davison is determined to keep the fighter’s focus on the very real challenge of Pianeta (35-4-1-KO21).





Davison said: “To be honest, we don’t even talk about the Wilder thing between ourselves. We’ve got the Pianeta thing to worry about.

“Like I’ve said before; physically alone, Pianeta is 6ft 5, over 17 stone and a southpaw – let alone the fact that he’s experienced and he’s been at world level.

“There were a few things [in the last fight] to improve on.

“One of the main things was that it was a long training camp. From the absolute start of things, he did not have a break – I think I gave him one week off in eight months.

“It’s about balancing things out. He had a week off after the Seferi fight and it all paid dividends – he’s got the eye of the tiger back.”

Lineal world heavyweight king Tyson Fury has championed his relationship with trainer Ben Davison ahead of Saturday’s clash with Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park.

Fury (26-0-KO19) ended a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from boxing with a routine victory over Sefer Seferi last time out in his first fight under the guidance of Davison.

As he prepares to step up in class again against a two-time world title challenger in Pianeta (35-4-1-KO21), Fury is delighted with the positive impact of the man in his corner.

Fury said: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s a ‘bromance’ but Ben and I do get on like a house on fire.

“It’s a good thing that we get on so well because communication between boxer and trainer is a key element of success.

“If Ben couldn’t get himself across to me and I couldn’t understand what he was saying, it’d be pointless working together.

“Ben told me I didn’t focus enough on the last fight. I couldn’t have trained any harder or eaten any better. I gave him everything I had but maybe I could’ve focused more.”

One man fully confident his son can hit the same heights as that famous 2015 night in Dusseldorf, when Fury upset Wladimir Klitschko to seize the WBA Super, IBF and WBO world titles, is his father John Fury.

Fury Sr said: “Seferi wasn’t the greatest opponent but look at his record. It shows how good Tyson is – the minute he gets serious, you’re in trouble.

“They can all talk watching him from home or giving it the big one with four or five pints down them but it’s different when you’re in the ring and up close and personal with him.

“He can switch it on. He’s got a Ferrari gear box. You also don’t know what you’re going to get with him and that’s what makes him Box Office and sellable.”

Fury’s clash with Pianeta is part of a stellar night of boxing on BT Sport that also includes Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson, Cristofer Rosales v Paddy Barnes for the WBC world flyweight title and much more.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.ie

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal