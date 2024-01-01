From “Regular” to reluctant King: Tank Davis elevated to the WBA 135-lb champion

Gervonta Davis has received an unwanted upgrade to WBA lightweight title from the sanctioning body, with Devin Haney relinquishing it.

Before this, the unbeaten Tank had held the ‘regular’ WBA 135-lb belt, and he’d said he didn’t want to be elevated to full champion. Now, it’s happened, and he’s seen by the same fans as an ’email champion.’

Unwanted crown

Tank could take it or leave it because being made full WBA champion won’t change his fortunes for the better like it would for a less popular champ.

He’s already the ‘Face of Boxing,’ making big money for his PPV fights, so this new honor doesn’t do anything for him.

It used to mean something to have the more prestigious WBA ‘super’ champion status, but with Haney holding the belt and Tank the less prestigious ‘regular’ title, it’s lost meaning. Haney was seen as the weaker champion, so it didn’t matter that Tank had the lesser-valued belt.

The WBA shouldn’t have created an extra belt with the ‘regular’ title in the first place, as it further watered down the lightweight division.

The sting of ’email champion’

Being made WBC email champ didn’t bother Haney too much, so perhaps Gervonta can live with the label. In his case, he’s considered the best fighter in the lightweight division, and any criticism he receives from fans would have less sting to it.

Tank Davis can thank Haney for giving up his WBA title, which he won against George Kambosos Jr. in 2022. Without Haney giving up the belt, Tank would still be the regular’ champion.

Kambosos was viewed as a weak unified champion who picked up his three belts, beating an unmotivated, injured, weight-drained, and inactive Teofimo Lopez.

Davis didn’t say anything today about whether he’ll reject the elevation to full WBA champion. If he does give up the title, it’ll be fought over by the highest-ranking contenders, which could be Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela and William Zepeda.