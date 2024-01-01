“Monster” status on hold: Benavidez impresses, but elite tests await

David Benavidez’s recent sixth round stoppage victory over Demetrius Andrade last November has fans and the media labeling him as an unbeatable ‘Monster,’ already a great fighter without needing to be tested against the best at 168, 175, and 200.

Trainer Stephen Edwards is one of many who are in awe of the recently turned 27-year-old Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), saying, “He’s the best fighter I’ve ever coached against.”

Fans wouldn’t give Benavdiez so much grief if he beat someone his own size, like former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. If Benavidez took on Opetaia, and beat him, he would get tons of praise and would shake his ‘weight bully’ reputation.

The Saudis need to try to make a fight between Opetaia and Benavidez because that would be far more interesting than any of the fights on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card last December, as that event was filled with mismatches.

Past victories: Weak links

– Caleb Plant: previously knocked out by Canelo Alvarez

– Demetrius Andrade: 35

– David Lemieux: 34

– Anthony Dirrell: 38

– Ronald Gavril

– Roamer Alexis Angulo: 38

The Size Factor: Advantage or Asterisk?

Benavidez is rumored to have rehydrated to 195 lbs for his fight against 35-year-old past his best Andrade last November; this suggests that he should be fighting at light heavyweight at cruiserweight because, with that kind of size, it gives you a massive advantage over the opposition in the 168-lb division.

How do you not look good when you have that size advantage over your opportunity at super middleweight? Edwards, fans, and the media need to hold their horses and wait for Benavidez to prove himself against the elite or A-level fighters before they give him a ‘Monster’ label.

The gauntlet awaits

David Morrell Jr.

Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev

Jai Opetaia

Is it asking too much of Benavidez and his dad, Jose Sr., to fight Morrell, Opetaia, Bivol, and Beterbiev to earn a shot against Canelo Alvarez?

“Honestly, I did expect it to be more competitive. People think it’s easy, but it’s not,” said trainer Stephen Edwards to Fighthype when asked if he expected the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight to be more competitive than it turned out to be on November 25th on Showtime PPV.

“I don’t want to crap on Demetrius, but I did think the fight would be more competitive. It’s definitely when you’re in there. Great fighters have a way of winning with ease. They have a way of making things look easier than they should be.”

For Benavidez to prove that he’s worthy of the high praise that people like Edwards are showering him with, he needs to fight the best, and he hasn’t been doing that, has he? I mean, is 35-year-old Andrade the best? How about Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant, one of Canelo’s leftovers? How is that proving that Benavidez is an elite fighter?

“Terence Crawford just did it. [Naoya] Inoue just did it, and it looks like David is doing it. That’s a sign of a great fighter when they have these close fights on paper, and then they turn out not to be close when they get in the ring,” said Stephen.

Who is Benavidez beating for him to be considered on the level of Crawford and Naoya Inoue? Stephen needs to think hard before he blurts. Benavidez is beating old guys and fighters that have already been knocked out, like Plant, David Lemieux, and Dirrell.

“David is the best fighter I’ve ever coached against in a professional boxing match, and I’ve got over 70 fights as a professional coach. He’s the best guy I’ve ever gone up against. He’s a bad boy. He can fight,” said Edwards.

“David’s defense can’t be that bad. He has a way of putting you in a position where you can only defend yourself because of the avalanche [of punches].

“A lot of times, his offense is his defense, and when he is playing defense, his hands are up, and he’s not getting hit out of position. How does he keep standing in front of these fast guys if his feet were that bad?” said Stephen about Benavidez.