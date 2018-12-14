Fresh Klitschko Comeback Talk Surfaces As Wladimir Sends Joshua A Message: “I Wanna Come Back, I Feel Like I Beat Everybody In The Division Right Now”

It seems a new development may have come with regards to just who Anthony Joshua will fight next, on April 13th at Wembley. None other than former champ Wladimir Klitschko has put his name forward, to a degree anyway, and the internet is currently a chatter regarding a possible comeback from “Dr. Steel Hammer.” AJ promoter Eddie Hearn, in speaking with IFLTV, revealed how Klitschko sent Joshua a tweet, in which he wrote the following:





“I wanna come back, I feel like I beat everybody in the division right now.”

A while back, Klitschko – who ruled the heavyweight division from 2006 to 2015 – put out a short video of himself in the ring sparring. Klitschko, aged 42 and inactive since his epic but losing rumble with AJ, got people talking about how good he looked physically. Now, with this tweet to AJ, the talk regarding a will he/won’t he return to the ring is even more rife.

“He wants to come back,” Hearn said of former king Klitschko. “I think he text AJ and said, ‘I wanna come back, I feel like I beat everybody in the division right now.’”

Hearn said to IFLTV a few weeks back how we would be shocked if we knew the “wild-card” opponent that lay in store, possibly, for Joshua. Was this wild-card Klitschko? Until we hear it from Wladimir’s mouth, that yes, he IS coming back, it is speculation and nothing more. Still, would it really shock you if Wladimir, who turns 43 in March, came back? Probably not.

Right now, Hearn says that Deontay Wilder remains the first choice for April 13th:

“Currently it’s Deontay Wilder, that’s what we want,” Hearn stated. “It might be Tyson Fury, it might be the winner of Whyte and Chisora, it might be Oleksandr Usyk, it might be Jarrell Miller. Everything’s in play.”

You can bet that if Wladimir, 64-5(53) does decide he wants to come back and try and gain revenge over AJ (in what would be a rematch of a great fight, one Klitschko came this close to winning), this fight will trump the other current options. Joshua-Klitschko fight-one was big. How big, how much interest would there be, in a fight-two?