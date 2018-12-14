Jermall & Jermall Charlo quotes for December 22 on FOX & FOX Deportes

Ray Flores

On behalf of PBC we’re very excited about next Saturday, December 22, at Barclays Center where we have Jermell Charlo defending his championship against Tony Harrison. Also Jermall Charlo in action defending his title against Willie Monroe, Jr.





PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes begins at 8 ET/5 PT. I also want to mention that next Saturday’s event is being brought to you by TGB Promotions along with Lions Only Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.

What an early holiday gift for fight fans in the New York area. Tickets start as low as $50 and their own sale now. They’re going quickly. Ticketmaster.com, Barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000. We have a dynamic night of action. I also have to mention PBC on FOX will open up with the heavyweight showdown featuring 2012 United States Olympian Dominic Breazeale and Carlos Negron.

But right now we have the privilege of being joined alongside an undefeated world champion who is coming off a win over Austin “No Doubt” Trout, from Houston, Texas I want to go ahead and welcome the world champion, the WBC Super Welterweight Champion of the World, Jermell Charlo.

Jermell Charlo

I just want to say you know I’m super thankful to be on this card and I’m glad the world got the chance to recognize the talent that we all have.

R. Flores

This young man who is from Detroit, Michigan. He’s very hungry. He’s a former world title challenger. He’s coming off of three straight victories in a row, please welcome, Tony “Super Bad” Harrison.

Tony Harrison

Hi everybody. Oh man, like I said it’s a pleasure for me to get back on this stage. It’s rare you see a challenger get two shots at a title and I want for Jermell being the champion that he is for giving me the opportunity, you know this is a great fight for the fans.

This shows the world champion you’re dealing with in Charlo. To take a fight like this you know he’s something and on December 22, I know it’s just going to be a dynamic fight. The abilities are going to be unlimited in the ring.

So I’m just looking for a great night. Like you said, I’m glad he made it out of camp healthy and I made it out healthy. He’s probably in great shape. I’m in great shape. There’s no excuses on this side and hopefully there’s none on that side and we just going to put on a good night of fighting.

Q

Jermell, if you get past Tony Harrison, how likely is that you’re going to face Jarrett Hurd in the future?

J. Charlo

Hurd is another fighter that we’re looking to fight in 2019. He wants to fight someone else possibly in his hometown and build up a little bit more. I don’t know why it took him forever to get ready for that fight, but you know I guess it happens to some people.

Q

Is this something we can expect in the future that you and your brother will be fighting on the same card?

J. Charlo

It could be whatever the fans want to or the fans and the people want to think. Normally we fight on cards together. We’ve done this a lot in our careers so it’s comfortable. But we like to build our legacy separately. We both took a fight at the same time so it was perfect and it was on the same card.

Q

Jermell, what do you remember from Tony Harrison’s performance against Hurd, particularly in the maybe the first half of the fight when he may have been doing better in the fight. What do you remember from that?

J. Charlo

I’m not Jarrett Hurd. My skills of boxing are way different. My style of boxing is different and I definitely don’t really care what he did. I remember paying attention to that fight in the dressing room and I was rooting for Tony because he came out like the dude wanted to win.

And that’s what I like about Tony. And I like for fighters to come in there with that mentality of fighting and wanting to win. And I know that’s where he comes from and that’s what he possesses. So you know he was winning in the beginning of the fight, whatever happened, happened. That was all she wrote.

Q

How has that respect between you and your opponent been maybe different in some sense than some of your previous fights?

J. Charlo

You guys will see on the 22nd, when we come out to fight, people have certain ways that they feel certain times. I don’t care about how much somebody respects me or how much they don’t respect me; I’m going to still treat both fighters the same.

I have to defend myself in every manner that I can and it doesn’t matter if they act properly, it can be a respect and all that be done and said, but it’s about the fight game and about what’s really been built inside of me. I’m not worried about all the respect right now.

He can be respectful and all of that. He’s coming to take my title and that’s messing up my legacy and that’s a whole different ballgame for me. That hunger is a different kind inside of me, it means different to me. I hope everyone is safe and I hope it doesn’t cause too much damage, but I’m coming. I defend it with my life on the line.

So if he feels that same way, it’s going to be an exciting fight for the fans. It will be a good fight for the PBC and for whoever is watching. At the end of the day my life is at risk when I’m in that ring every time.

Q

Is there perhaps anymore added pressure to have to deliver a memorable performance in front of wide audience on FOX or are you kind of approaching this fight kind of the same as any other?

J. Charlo

As any other fight. Regardless what TV network is promoting this fight or putting this fight on, I’ve been there before. I’ve done this before and I have to continue to do what I do. So yes, I’m super excited about FOX being such a marquis television network that allows more to see what we do.

I wish that a lot of people were able to see this beforehand, then they would have a little bit more respect for me and what I do. So I’m glad that we got this opportunity.

Q

Could you maybe kind of talk more about you what’s been different about this particular camp compared to others?

J. Charlo

I’ve taken a lot of time to settle down within myself you know. I have everything I want, everything I need and so there’s no point of this disobedience to any of my people. And I look at my coach a little bit different in this camp. He’s like a father figure to me now. He’s not a father figure, but when I go up to Dallas to do my training and stuff, I definitely pay attention to everything he’s doing and we’re well plugged in with each other. We connect really well.

The greatest thing is he let me do me, he let me be me in that ring. Regardless of anything, if I feel like throwing a certain punch. “Hey coach look listen I’m going to talk about this one punch that I think I can throw well because my body allows me to do it.” And so those are the things that I’ve been doing differently. I’m going to pull some tricks out the hat, its’ going to be different.

Q

Tony, has that been any extra motivation for you especially now that you have a chance to kind of right the wrong that you weren’t able to win the world title in your last attempt?

T. Harrison

Man I’m not even thinking about Jarrett Hurd, that fight was years ago. I left that fight right where I left it. I moved on. I fought four times after that. I don’t need no more added motivation. I’ve got a family I got to feed. I’ve got people that’s rooting me on. And just with me, I’m competitive in my own without nobody else. So I want to do it for me. I want that fight back with Hurd just as bad as Jermell wants it for the first time.

So in order for me to get the fight I got to win the title. I know for sure I won’t get it again. So for me, I just keep doing what I’m doing man. But I left that in the past. I had a great training camp two months — two months and two weeks’ worth is actually the longest I’ve ever trained for a fight. Basically it costs five weeks, four weeks or something like that. I feel good, body feels good. I’m focused on December 22, I’m focused on Jermell. I’m focused on the WBC title and I just want to give a good show.

Q

Are you going to dedicate this fight to the Kronk Gym and Adonis Stevenson for all that’s happening with him and his trauma out in Canada?

T. Harrison

It doesn’t have to be a a guy from Kronk. This is a rough sport that we in. Just like Prichard Colon, I pray for everybody to make it out of that ring safe and go back to their families. It hit a little more home that I do know that guy that’s in that situation.

This sport is so dangerous. I pray each and every day. I pray for my opponents before I walk in there and I fight them. So, it’s a dangerous sport we in and I think we all know what we signed up for when we signed up. But that never hurts you less when you see somebody in those conditions. So I’m praying for him and I’m praying for Adonis I’m praying for his family.

Q

Have you done anything different in training camp to make sure that you will be able to box as good as you do the first half in the second half?

T. Harrison

Only on December 22, you’ll be able to tell. I think the other times I think I just over trained. I usually get in these big fights and then I tend to want to climb Mount Everest in one day and I think that’s what been happening.

This time like I said I’ve been the guinea pig for my stable. We don’t have any world renown trainers or a city that’s more recognize than the other. Like I said, I’ve been the guinea pig. We’ve been learning as a group, together, this whole way. So I think they’ve gotten better with how my body is and knowing how my body feels.

We’ve done everything together and as a unit and as a team. Nobody is to blame man. But we’ve all been working together and trying to figure this out a day a time and that’s all we can do.

Q

How different is this from any of your other fights? And has it been taxing? Has it been overwhelming?

J. Charlo

No it’s not overwhelming. Because actually whenever you put a camera in my face or you put a camera in my brother’s face. We want to be on cue with everything and on point. So it can be overwhelming. The only thing they can do is just push you to be in better shape and make you want to go harder. We always doing something different. Me and my brother are twins. And the thing about being a twin is that’s automatically something that you have to show the world, the world has already seen. They got their eyes looking just because I was a twin. And that’s something I’ve dealt with.

Every time you go to the grocery store with Mom you ask somebody, “Oh are those twins you know?” The attention was always there, they always looking to know who was older. They always want to know do I feel the same thing my brother feels? A lot of these questions is no. I’m my own man and I try to do everything in the world to separate, so people can understand the difference between us. But as well the things that I love about being a twin. And there’s things I take with the punch.

Being into fashion and being into certain marketing things. Knowing the business behind boxing is greater than just getting in the ring and fighting. It was my brother’s idea to go a large facility where people would’ve enjoyed being around us for our Houston workout. And put a ring in there build a ring and have special guests — Floyd Mayweather. I’m thankful for him being able to fly in and everyone know Floyd flies on jets and different things. So for him to come in and do this for us was major. He sees something different in us and speaking with him yesterday he could see the fire and the throb that we really have in the world. And I’m glad they’re getting a chance once again to see to put this one and do this for the world. This is big for us in our city. You know this is big for us in our legacy and our careers and everything that we build in the future.

R. Flores

All right. Thank you guys very much to Jermell and Tony for going ahead and I want you first Jermell if you want to give some closing comments as you get set for a big title defense coming up next Saturday with PBC on FOX. So Jermell the floor is all yours.

J. Charlo

I’m just thankful for allowing me to be able to show my skills and my talent. This is something that God placed in my life in and I’m able to do this. I got a family myself, I’ve got a son that looks up to me that watches. He’s nine years old. And I know he’ll be paying attention to this very closely. I know Tony got a family. And I just pray that everybody is safe, but come the 22nd I come to bring destruction again and to build my legacy. And I hope that the world gets a chance to capture the moment.

T. Harrison

We almost a week away. This is one of the best jams I’ve been in. I applaud Jermell for being the champion that he is and taking this fight like this. Knowing I’m not Trout, I’m not Lubin, I’m not Hatley and he sees that I bring a different kind of dynamic to the ring. I ain’t 21 I’m not 20. I’m not going to do all the jawing. I’m not going to even go there. I’m thankful that he made it out healthy. Thankful I made it out healthy. And come December 22, he got something I need. He got something I want. I’m coming to get it.

R. Flores

Tony, thank you guys very much that was Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison. Now we shift our attention towards the main event. And if you guys remember at the press conference the main event was determined because of a coin flip with heavyweight stand out and heavyweight legend Gerry Cooney at Barclays Center. But we’re going to get set for Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr. That is for the interim WBC Middleweight Championship of the World. Don’t forget tickets are going quickly. It’s PBC on FOX next Saturday December 22, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

But now we’re set for Willie Monroe Jr., who is a terrific fighter. With a record of 23 wins just three defeats. He’s won two straight victories from Rochester, New York please welcome Willie “El Mongoose” Monroe Jr. Willie if you have opening comments?

Willie Monroe Jr:

This is the opportunity we’ve been looking for. It’s a blessing and I can’t wait.

R. Flores

And now we’ll get set for the champion out of Houston, Texas. He has 78% knockout percentage. He’s undefeated 27 wins, no losses, 21 wins coming by way of knock out. Please welcome Jermall Charlo.

Jermall Charlo

I’m ready to go. Welcome me back to Brooklyn, I get a chance to fight basically in Willie’s hometown. So I know a lot of people expecting this fight is going to be fireworks.

Q

Austin Trout said that after he lost to you that Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, those guys need to get you then rather than later because you’re only going to get better. Do you feel he’s correct?

J. Charlo

Right now, my main focus is Monroe. Wise words from Austin Trout but it’s a matter of time. I’m really just learning on the job at the same time, being in this position and being at the top level. So sooner or later I’ll get my shot.

Q

Did it take you any time to acclimate yourself to middleweight?

J. Charlo

Most definitely. My first fight at 160, the guy had a hurt leg. It didn’t give me the chance to show the fans and the people around boxing what I was made of. But fighting Hugo, he only had one loss and him being a bigger guy than me, knowing that, let me know that I had a future at 160.

Now I’m fighting Monroe who has experience at 160 and he’s a big guy also, but not a statue. So it’s going to be a tangle. It’s going to be a tussle. But I’m learning like that 160 pounds is just like 154 pounds. My body’s constantly growing. I’m filling out at 160. I feel good. This is probably my one of my most fun and best camps that I’ve had because I got a chance to experience it twice already.

Q

What’s the upside of fighting on national TV as opposed to premium or streaming networks?

J. Charlo

Well, the upside is that everyone in the world gets a chance to see it for free. It’s almost like it’s there for the people and it’s not like an option where you have to have money. This’ll be at all bars around the world because normally bars don’t play HBO or pay-per-view and stuff like that where they have to buy expensive cable offers.

It’s a chance to fight in front of the world, and it’s something I always dreamed of. But I would’ve never thought it would come this soon.

Q

Willie Monroe, Jr. doesn’t have a very high knockout percentage. Are you expecting to just walk through him?

J. Charlo

No, not at all. When a fighter is criticized by his knockout ratio, things like that, you kind of tend to think that okay now he’s going to try to develop power, more snap or something like that, things you have to watch out for. So he’s not like a wild guy. He’s a southpaw, a technical mover, real slick boxer. So there’s going to be some times in there where I might have to really export the game plan that we have for him. So no, I’m not expecting to walk out and just have an easy fight. It’s going to be a big fight, for me and Willie both.

Q

Willie, you fought through world champions in the past. How does Jermall Charlo compare to Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders?

W. Monroe

That’s something I can’t answer yet. We haven’t fought yet. So I’ll be able to tell you how he compares to those guys after the 23rd.

Q

Are you a better fighter since losing to both Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders?

W. Monroe

I think I am. But then again, like I said, that’ll be proven on the 22nd.

Q

Willie, do you think that there’s an element of being overlooked in this fight and just used as a stepping stone so that he could position himself for a fight with Golovkin?

W. Monroe

No. It’ll play is in my favor if I use it right. People pretty much do what they’re told to do. People like who they’re marketed. Certain fighters are marketed and a lot of people don’t actually know a lot about any of us fighters.

It’s like football and basketball. One day they’re a Lakers fan, they next day they’re a Golden State fan, next day they’re a Knicks fan. My job is to keep focusing on the task at hand.

Q

How disappointed were you with the results of the Saunders fight? And did you go out of your way for this particular training camp to prepare for a different result for Jermall on the 22nd?

W. Monroe

I wouldn’t say I went out of my way but we did what we have to do to prepare for two totally different fighters. You put together a game plan for what you have to deal with.

The whole Saunders thin leading up to the fight and what I had to deal with in London, you know what I mean, leading up to the fight, you know, had a lot more to do with who had my back. But I make no excused and I’m ready for December 22.

Q

Jermall, this question is for you. How good was the experience last night to partake in that toy drive with Floyd and all that that entails for your Houston community?

J. Charlo

It was great. The community came out. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. came out. A shout out to him. Shout out to the people. We raised awareness and we got toys to the kids who aren’t fortunate enough to get toys for Christmas. Just to see the smiles on people’s faces.

I got work to do. And that was my motto for this fight. I appreciate everybody’s support. The major thing was that we got the job done and we got the toys.

Q

How important is it for you to look good and avoid overlooking what’s obviously a very motivated Willie Monroe, Jr.?

J. Charlo

We don’t overlook anyone. There’s no such thing. Every fighter’s a hard fight. That’s how I’m coming into this fight. Willie Monroe, Jr. has been in there with great guys. But this is a different fight. Every fight is a different fight. You can’t even look at my last fight and say that I’m going to fight the same way.

It’s how I make my adjustments according to changes. I’m ready to go. This what we do. That’s how I make a living for my family. I put out for my legacy. So at this point I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go. Next week, on Saturday, you guys will get a chance to see again what I’m made of.

Q

After this fight, do you have any desire or plan to have your – have a fight in 2019 take place in Texas? Or are you comfortable fighting in Brooklyn?

J. Charlo

I’m most definitely comfortable fighting in Brooklyn. But the ultimate goal is to fight here at home in front of my fans, in front of my people. But like I’ve never really been on that side of it. So I don’t have any say so to that as of right now.

Besides, you know, TGB Promotions is doing great in Brooklyn, and that’s where we’re campaigning there right now. I know I got a place at home and I’ll be able to make the fans happy sooner or later. But right now, my focus is to keep fighting where the fans are and where they’re happy at.

Q

Do you kind of feel like you’re being overlooked by those Golovkin and Canelo?

J. Charlo

Man, it’s god’s time. It could be something that I want or something I’m ready for at the time. But it’s all a matter of time if I fight him now or I fight him later, I’m only getting wiser, stronger, faster and smarter. So they’re going to have to deal with that as it comes. But hopefully those fight happen for me sooner or later.

But right now, my main focus is Monroe. And that’s what we got on the 22nd. So I’ll let those guys take care of what they’re doing on their campaigns with Canelo and them and Golovkin. But sooner or later, they got to answer to Jermall Charlo.

Q

Now that you’re fighting in New York instead of having to go overseas to face Billy Joe Saunders, has there been kind of any difference in the mood around training camp?

W. Monroe

One thing that’s been different is that I’m thankful to PBC because I fought twice already going into a championship fight where in the other position where I went over to London I fought on HBO as the co-feature to Canelo when he fought Liam Smith. And I was supposed to have been fighting maybe four months after that. And I didn’t fight until a year after that, which was the Billy Joe Saunders fight. And while I was under the promoter I was under, there were two different times where I would go – it was the time where I was off 13 months, and the time that I was off 12 months, not due to anything that I was doing. That’s just the business.

I was making a point to keep me busy. And a fighter like me who fights off skill, intelligence, moving, you need to keep a fighter like me busy so I can stay sharp.

You have different type of fighters. You have the fighters who rely most on power. You can give them a long layoff because they have what’s called a game changer. They may be somebody may be able to out sharp them for four or five miles, but then they come through their power, and it may even the odds.

But when you have a guy like me who fights a super-intellectual style, you need to keep me busy.

We had the money to actually put together a great camp. We’ve fought twice, we’re coming off of two wins, so we’ve been busy. And I’ve been able to pay the sparring partners accordingly so they stay around.

We had about three different cruiserweights, both amateur and pros. Just to exaggerate the height and the quote, unquote power advantage that Jermall has.

I was able to sit down, put things together and create a camp accordingly, rather than just coming off of just being in shape and going in there and fighting off of what I know. So that would have put together a great camp, accordingly.

So I think that will play a huge amount of favor. This is the first time ever in my whole career that I’ve been able to do this, that I’ve been able to put together a full camp with the right sparring, after bringing these guys in to spar and have a great schedule.

So under those circumstances, I feel like that just boosts my confidence into who I am and what I can do all around. I mean, I’m sure Jermall and his team has put together a great camp, I just can’t wait to see what happens on December 22. I know him as a fighter, I’m also a fan. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen myself.

Q

What is it that you see in Jermall Charlo that you think you’re going to capitalize on?

W. Monroe

I’m not going to talk about that. We ain’t going to talk about what I’ll try to capitalize on. That’s like giving away the game plan. I just want to be in the mix. Because you’re in the mix, you can come out as champion. When you’re dealing with a promoter that’s just holding you, holding you, holding you, and then try to make a little money off of you, it’s hard to really gauge and really work and get into a mold.

I just like to fight. That’s just been me since I was a kid. I love to fight, I love to contend, I had a 142 amateur fights. I wish I had 100 more. Fighting is just what I love to do.

If you’re the big guy on campus that everybody’s saying no one can beat, then I want to try my chances against you. I was pretty much still a kid when I fought Golovkin. I was a 19 and 1. And that was really early in my career, but I been let to fight. I don’t turn down no fight. I don’t turn down anything.

And just as a challenge, I love to challenge myself. I’m just very ambitious and vigorous like that. And I mean, what Charlo has done in the box appropriate, you can’t deny it.

Q

Do you think the pressure is on him?

W. Monroe

The pressure’s more on him. I’ve seen the comments that I’m a stepping stone fight. I’m this, I’m that. But like I said earlier, the fans say what they say and then when you win then it’s “Oh, I knew you could do it.” Or I knew you was this, I knew you was that.

A lot of fans like the bandwagon, so a lot of that really doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t shake me either way because come December 22 it’s going to be me and him in the ring. Can’t nobody help me. Can’t nobody help him, no matter what’s said on the inside or outside. Jermall Charlo has to execute his game plan the best way to beat Willie Monroe, and Willie Monroe has to execute his game plan the best way to beat Jermall Charlo.

And December 22, we’ll just have to see who executes their game plan the best.

Q

Is there any question for you because the world is going to gauge you versus Gennady and your performances against Monroe?

J. Charlo

I’m focused on the 22nd. Do you hear where Willie saying? He’s had a great camp. I’m glad I’m able to put other fighters in position and to be able to make the type of money at this stage and at this level. I’m glad that everything is where it won’t be any excuses. And then on the 22nd, I’d better show the world why I’m so explosive. Why Golovkin and all those others don’t really want to take this high risk.

Q

Did the fact that this is on network TV take anything away from the camp? Or did you remain more focused than ever because of the limelight?

J. Charlo

No. No. None of this stuff bothered me. You get cameras every fight. The light is there. My future is bright. It’s always right in front of me. I’m not worried about none of the talk and none of the so-called this, so-called that.

I’m here to fight, man. I’m here to fight the best out there. I didn’t get the best fighter out there to fight me so I’m taking a fight with a guy that’s right there in the rank and he’s with me. So look, we’re going to make a show, we’re going to make him do what he do.

Brooklyn, the 22nd, that’s all I care about right now.

R. Flores

Thank you very much. Before we let them go, Willie, we’ll start off with you. If you have any final comments before you get set for, you know, your match of next Saturday for PBC on FOX from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 22nd.

W. Monroe

I just want to say thanks to everybody that’s part of this. Thanks to FOX. Thanks to PBC. Man, our prayers and wishes to every fighter. A lot of people talk a lot of stuff on the outside, but they don’t realize just how dangerous this boxing really is.

So all prayers and blessings to every fighter on the card, man. And I’m elated, thankful man. It’s five days after my birthday, a few days before Christmas. I keep reiterating that. So I’m blessed, man, and thank you guys for considering Willie Monroe and thanks for the opportunity and I promise I won’t disappoint on the 22nd.

J. Charlo

We got another one. We got work to do. We’re going to stand up. Houston, stand up. Everybody that’s on the phone lines, I want to thank them. PBC on FOX, this is bigger than pay-per-view. Like Willie said, you all don’t realize what we do, we’re putting our life on the line to entertain the world, so that’s what we’re going to do and we promise not to let you down with a great fight. And my hands will be raised after this fight and it’s going to mean so much to me, so I can’t wait to get in there.