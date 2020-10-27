Freddie Roach: Mike Tyson will “swing for the fences” against Roy Jones

In an interview with Press Box PR Freddie Roach, who as you well know won several world titles with modern greats like Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto, as well as working with Tyson Fury for his bouts against Deontay Wilder, says that Mike Tyson does not know the meaning of an ‘exhibition’ and will “swing for the fences” against Roy Jones Jnr.

Meanwhile, arriving from the Philippines with bags full of potential and working under Roach, the press have dubbed Eumir Marcial “the new Manny Pacquiao”. Roach reveals to Press Box Pr: Marcial did not return home after his brother died, a testament (apparently) to his dedication to the sport.

Mike Tyson v Roy Jones – feeling towards this fight?

“I spoke with Mike Tyson about ten days ago and I told him he doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘exhibition.’ He laughed but he knew what I meant. Mike is an old school fighter who only has one gear – forward.

“And I know when that bell rings, Mike will be swinging for the fences. I think Mike knocks Roy Jones out. But I did warn Mike that Roy has to be careful of Roy’s left to the body. That’s the punch Roy used to knock out Virgil Hill.”

Please tell the UK about Eumir Marcial, one to watch?

“He sure is. Eumir hits really hard. He’s a very slick southpaw and a pleasure to train. He has a good work ethic, he works his tail off, and he soaks in everything he is taught.

“He speaks three or four different languages fluently. Very bright. Just a few days into camp, his brother passed away and he decided to stay in camp instead of going back to the Philippines for the funeral.

“I know he was hurting inside but that showed me his dedication to being the best. He wants to bring back Olympic gold and a world title belt back to the Philippines. He loves his country so much. He’s a gem.”