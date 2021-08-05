Freddie Roach Pleased With Manny Pacquiao’s Speed And Power In Sparring, Thinks He Will Outbox Spence

You may have enjoyed watching Manny Pacquiao’s open workout yesterday. If you are a Manny fan (and who isn’t?), you may be even more optimistic about the 42-year-old’s chances in the fast-approaching fight with Errol Spence.

Ace-trainer Freddie Roach is certainly very happy with his charge and his performance in sparring.

Roach spoke with the media yesterday, and Freddie said the punching power and speed Pac Man showed was like “the old Manny Pacquiao of ten years ago.”

Roach says Manny did ten rounds of sparring yesterday and that he scored two knockdowns.

“He had probably his best sparring yesterday, we went ten rounds, and he got two knockdowns,” Freddie said. “It was the old Manny Pacquiao of ten years ago.

He’s not as big of a puncher usually at welterweight, but those knockdowns yesterday were a great boost for him. I told Manny that knocking down Keith Thurman early gave him a lot of momentum in that fight, and I’d like to see that again in this fight.

Spence is a good boxer, but he’s a very good puncher. We know that when we get inside, we have to be smart getting back outside.

It has to be quick combinations and then out right away. I think Manny is going to outbox Spence. His foot speed is unbelievable and much better than his opponent’s.”

There is no doubt, Pacquiao is the faster fighter of the two, with both hands and feet, even if Spence is around a decade the younger man. Spence, though, is a very physically strong welterweight, a massive welterweight.

Which will prevail: speed or strength? It really is a fascinating fight, and we must applaud Pacquiao for wanting to take the biggest of the biggest challenges at this late stage in his incredible career.

Can Pacquiao come out fast and get to Spence early? Will Spence be able to walk Pacquiao down? How will the southpaw stance affect Pacquiao (last facing a lefty way back in 2008, this being David Diaz)?

How will the southpaw stance affect Spence? Sometimes, a southpaw Vs. southpaw fight can be dull, even ugly. Not too many people are predicting either scenario here, though.

Both welterweights are pushing themselves as hard as can be in the gym, and there is no question, both champions will be in tip-top condition on August 21.

But this one looks like it will come down to game-plan, to who has the superior tactics – to who gets it right on the night.

Can Pacquiao outbox Spence, as Roach says? As so many experts have been saying over and over these past few weeks – Manny Pacquiao can never be written off or counted out.

Will this one be a distance fight, or will one man end up being stopped?