Arum Says Terence Crawford-Josh Taylor Fight In UK Is Possible If Both Champs Win This Year

Bob Arum has been keen to make a massive fight between Terence Crawford and Josh Taylor for some time, and now, in speaking with Sky Sports, the Hall of Fame promoter has spoken of the possibility of WBO welterweight champ Crawford fighting undisputed 140-pound champ Taylor next year – if both champions win their upcoming fights.

Taylor will face his WBO mandatory, Jack Catterall next, while Crawford has been ordered to fight Shawn Porter next. There is no official date set for either fight just yet.

But if they both win, Arum says, they could fight each other in what would be one of the biggest fights ever for British boxing in the UK next April, May, or June. Both Taylor-Catterall and Crawford-Porter are good fights, the WBO welterweight title fight especially, but it would be an upset if either champ lost, Taylor especially.

Arum says Crawford is the best welterweight in the world today, but he does see Porter giving him a tough fight.

“Taylor is going to fight Jack Catterall; that was a deal made with the WBO,” Arum said. “It is his mandatory. We hope the Crawford-Porter fight would take place in November or early December.

Therefore if Crawford and Taylor win, it would naturally set up a fight, hopefully in the UK, for April, May, or June. It would be a big fight. Porter is a very, very good fighter. Very tough. He lost closely to [Errol] Spence. But Crawford is the best welterweight in the world.”

If Crawford, 37-0(28), is the best welterweight in the world, Taylor, 18-0(13), is the best 140-pound fighter on the planet. It would indeed be nothing short of great to see Crawford and Taylor matched together.

Taylor has said that this is his dream fight, to face Crawford in Scotland. But wherever this one took place, it would be big.

Taylor will no doubt be a big favorite over Catterall, while Crawford will be expected by most to get past Porter (even though this fight, one we all hope gets done, could prove to be a real test for “Bud,” perhaps even his toughest fight to date).

But who wins if Crawford and Taylor get it on some time in 2022? Who wouldn’t want to see this fight?