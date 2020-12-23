Frankie “The Surgeon” Randall – 1961 to 2020

Email WhatsApp 106 Shares

Aaron Snowell, who trained Frankie Randall, has announced the sad news that the former three-time champ has passed away. Writing on his Facebook page, Snowell stated how Randall’s son, DeMarcus Randall, gave him the news today.

Randall, a superb fighter who was tough, clever, and willing to face the absolute best, is, of course, best remembered for being the first man to defeat the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez.

Randall had been battling Parkinson’s as well as pugilistic dementia. He was just 59 years of age.

Known as “The Surgeon,” Randall was a brilliant lightweight and light-welterweight. Going pro in February of 1983, the warrior who was born in Birmingham, Alabama, was matched tough.

In his 22nd pro bout, this after just two years in the ring, Randall defeated Freddie Pendleton via decision. Two fights later, Randall was facing Edwin Rosario in London, England – Frankie dropping a decision to the big puncher.

In his first fight for a pro title, Randall was held to a draw in a return fight with Pendleton, the rematch contesting the vacant USBA lightweight title.

Randall suffered a 2nd round KO loss against Primo Ramos in October of 1987 in a shot at the vacant NABF 135 pound belt. Randall would not lose again for over six years.

Frankie picked up good wins over good fighters, Jerry Page, Rodolfo Aguilar, Rosario in a rematch (Randall getting the stoppage win in 1993) – and then, when he was 31 years old and sporting a hard-earned 49-2-1 record, Randall scored the monumental upset over an 89-0-1 Chavez.

Now the recipient of all the accolades his hard toil had earned him, Frankie was the 140-pound king of the world. Randall lost the rematch, yet to most people, he was robbed, with Chavez getting a gift Technical Decision win when the fight was stopped, Chavez having been cut.

To many people, Chavez quit. Frankie won the WBA 140 pound belt in his next fight when he defeated Juan Martin Coggi. Two retentions followed before Coggi beat Randall in their rematch – the end of this fight having shades of the Chavez loss, with a cut Coggi winning via Technical Decision.

Randall fought on, beating Coggi on points in their rubber-match to become WBA 140 pound champ again, but he was then stopped in the 11th round of his defense against Khalid Rahilou, this in January of 1997.

Sadly, it was all downhill for Randall from this point on, with the former champ losing seven in a row at one point. By the early 2000s, Frankie was fighting at 154 pounds, and he was losing to guys who would never have beaten him in his prime.

The third and final fight against Chavez came in 2004, the two veterans boxing a non-title fight that the Mexican icon won via decision.

Randall was then stopped three times on the bounce before retiring, far too late, in the summer of 2005. Frankie retired, having earned a 58-18-1(42) record.

Our condolences go out to Frankie’s family and friends at this sad time.



