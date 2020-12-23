Who Are The 50 Greatest Fighters Of The 21st Century? (One Website Dares To Break It Down)

Email WhatsApp 28 Shares

I don’t know about you, but I find a “Top 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 Greatest…” anything just about impossible to avoid taking a look at when such a list is boxing related. Whether it’s a list of the greatest fights, the greatest fighters, the greatest KO’s, or the greatest rounds, such a list HAS to be checked out. Of course, no such list can possibly please everyone, in fact far from it – lists of this kind always inspire strong, sometimes nasty debate. And in the sport of boxing we’ve seen many of these lists over the years – either in print or online.

So here’s a list, bravely put forth by the folks at Give Me Sport, that ranks The 50 Greatest Fighters Of The 21st Century. You know you want to take a look!

Here it is (with GMS using the website Ranker in assistance in compiling their list)

In reverse order:

50 David Lemieux

49 Arthur Abraham

48 Brian Viloria

47 Kubrat Pulev

46 Naseem Hamed

45 Denis Lebedev

44 Jermain Taylor

43 Tomasz Adamek

42 Marcos Maidana

41 Billy Joe Saunders

40 Kelly Pavlik

39 Guillermo Rigondeaux

38 Mikkel Kessler

37 Alexander Povetkin

36 Oleksandr Usyk

35 Danny Garcia

34 Sergio Martinez

33 Tim Bradley

32 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

31 Ricky Hatton

30 Carl Froch

29 Nonito Donaire

28 Amir Khan

27 Roman Gonzalez

26 Deontay Wilder

25 Terence Crawford

24 Felix Trinidad

23 Shane Mosley

22 Julio Cesar Chavez

21 Anthony Joshua

20 Erik Morales

19 Marco Antonio Barrera

18 Vitali Klitschko

17 Juan Manuel Marquez

16 Sergey Kovalev

15 Andre Ward

14 Tyson Fury

13 Vasyl Lomachenko

12 Mike Tyson

11 Miguel Cotto

10 Joe Calzaghe

9 Bernard Hopkins

8 Oscar De La Hoya

7 Lennox Lewis

6 Canelo Alvarez

5 Wladimir Klitschko

4 Roy Jones Jr

3 Gennady Golovkin

2 Floyd Mayweather

1 Manny Pacquiao

So, quite a list! The first thing fans are likely to point out (and argue and scream about) is Manny Pacquiao’s placing at the very top, above Floyd Mayweather. Still, despite the fact that Mayweather beat Pacquiao in their one and only meeting, plenty of experts choose to rank Pac Man above “Money,” – Max Kellerman for one.

In terms of the Top 50 as a whole, there are some fighters who are not ranked, and fans may well find this annoying (Where is James Toney? Where is Evander Holyfield? Where is Naoya Inoue? Where is Kosei Tanaka? Where is Teofimo Lopez? No Hasim Rahman? No David Tua? Are there any other names that are absent and should not be?)

Again, it’s a tough job compiling a list like this one, a very tough, often unrewarding job. So what do you guys think of this one? The Top 10 is pretty solid, don’t ya think?



