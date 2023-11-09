Frank Warren Teases “Massive Night” In Saudi Arabia On December 23!

So, it turns out there WILL be a big boxing card taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23. We all know we will not see the scheduled heavyweight unification clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk On December 23 – this of course due to the wholly unexpected way Francis Ngannou gave Fury sheer hell in their supposed ‘joke’ fight of October 28 in Riyadh – but promoter Frank Warren says there will be a “massive” card that night all the same.

Speaking with Talk Sport, Warren released the following, teasing info:

“There’s gonna be a big night in December, and we’ll be announcing very soon,” Warren said. “It will be massive. You’re gonna love it. I can’t give you all the information at the moment, but everything’s going in the right direction for it to be a historic night in boxing. It’s gonna feature boxers from all over the word. You will be surprised by the names. There’s some great British fighters too.”

Already, there has been a good deal of fan speculation over just who will feature on the December 23 card. There are rumours that saw Ngannou could feature, possibly against either Derek Chisora (who we know wants and has called for the fight), Zhilei Zhang (who may actually be carrying an injury at the moment, and if so this would rule him out) or Joseph Parker.

There is also speculation that Martin Bakole could feature on the December 23 card, but of course, we do not know who against. It is to be hoped the upcoming card will be as special as Warren is making us believe will be the case. A massive night of boxing just two days before Christmas Day? Yes, please. The more big fight action the better as far as we fight fans are concerned.

Might Deontay Wilder feature on the card? Might Wilder fight Ngannou? Maybe not this soon, but maybe one day. For now, let the speculation continue over who will fight in Riyadh on December 23.

Have YOU any idea who might be featured on the card?