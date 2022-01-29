Warren Happy To Have Secured Fury Vs. Whyte; Predicts A War – Preceded By A “Very Lively Press Conference”

Veteran boxing promoter Frank Warren surprised a good many people by coming up with the winning bid for the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight yesterday.

As fans know, Warren secured the fight – Fury’s WBC mandatory – with a £30.6 million ($42 million) bid. Writing in his column for The Star, Warren said that, according to the WBC, his bid for this fight was “the highest purse bid in their history.”

Warren added how his hefty bid backed up his promise of “delivering for our fighter.”

“We back our fighters and this is further proof,” Warren wrote. “We are really happy to be working alongside Top Rank in putting on this huge all-British heavyweight clash.

There will be an announcement next week on the date and the venue – but it looks like Fury will be coming home to the UK after conquering America. It is going to be a great fight, I’m sure of that.

Whyte has got his wish of a world title shot and he better make sure he is ready for it. It is going to be a war between two top British heavyweights. But there is only one winner.

That will be Tyson Fury. This will be him getting rid of his mandatory challenger and then we can start talking about undisputed fights again.”

Warren is sure Fury will defeat Whyte, yet Eddie Hearn is certain Whyte will beat Fury. It is a potentially great fight and we know Whyte can punch and that he is a proven warrior with courage and desire. That said, it’s tough to find a way Whyte wins the fight.

Fury’s chin is first-rate and it’s very hard to see Whyte outboxing Fury. Fury is of course ultra-confident he will not only win but that he will give Whyte “the worst hiding of his life.”

Warren says Fury the active fighter will be at the top of his game. Fury is not going into the Whyte fight having had a significant amount of time out of the ring. Whyte is the fighter who will be fighting for the first time in a number of months; Whyte not having boxed since March of last year, when he avenged his KO loss to Alexander Povetkin. Will Whyte be suffering from ring-rust in the April fight with Fury?

In the meantime, as Warren wrote, we can look forward to a “very lively press conference.” Fury and Whyte both have a big mouth and the upcoming presser could turn into an X-Rated affair. In fact, it would be astonishing if it didn’t.