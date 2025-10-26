What Next For An Incredibly Unlucky Joseph Parker?

Joseph Parker Deserves Another Run—What’s Next for the Hard-Luck Warrior After the Wardley War?

Well, as we get our collective breath back after being treated to not only the heavyweight fight of the year, but also a genuine candidate for Fight of the Year regardless of weight class, we wonder what might be next for last night’s gallant, and ever so unlucky loser, Joseph Parker.

We know where 11th-round TKO winner Fabio Wardley is going next, we think, anyway—and that’s into a well-deserved shot at reigning heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk. And what a fight that one really does promise to be.

Parker’s Class in Defeat

But what about Parker, the old-school warrior who didn’t even have to risk his lofty WBO ranking by fighting Wardley in the first place? Parker, who is impossible not to like or root for, showed his usual class in defeat, with the New Zealander refusing to cry about the stoppage plenty of us feel was a prem job on the part of third man Howard Foster (who has previous when it comes to being guilty of having an itchy trigger finger).

Parker, who was obviously hurting—knowing as he did that he was winning the fight on two cards, one by a wide margin, as it turns out—praised Wardley, while at the same time pointing out the fact that he “felt fine” at the time of the fight’s termination.

Can Parker Rebuild Again?

Parker now has to decide what he will do next. As special a fighter as he no doubt is, Parker could face a tough time of things if he attempts yet another rebuild. But this is what Parker seems set to do, at this early stage at least. Things could change—and for sure, Parker has more than made his mark on the sport and could retire with his head held high if he so chose to do so—but Parker may well give it yet another go. And so many fight fans around the world will be cheering Parker on if his mission to become a two-time heavyweight champ is not yet over.

And the beauty of today’s heavyweight division is the fact that there are so many good, even great, spicy fights that could be made. And Parker could feature in one or more of them. With one big win, a heavyweight can be right back where 33-year-old Parker was prior to entering the ring with the dangerous warrior he didn’t even have to fight last night: knocking on the door for a world title shot.

It might not be the end for Joseph Parker just yet. With a great team around him, Parker, 36-4(24), could impress us all by putting together yet another good run of form, starting some time in 2026. And again, who wouldn’t want to see that?

Possible Next Fights for Joseph Parker

A rematch with Fabio Wardley, whether Fabio beats Usyk or not.

A return fight with Anthony Joshua—a chance for Parker to avenge his points loss to AJ.

A final eliminator versus Agit Kabayel.

A big statement fight against the rising and avoided Moses Itauma.

Let’s see what Joe Parker does next.