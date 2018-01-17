Frampton – Donaire Presser Quotes & Undercard Update

Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire came face to face in Belfast ahead of their April 21 blockbuster bout at the SSE Odyssey Arena

Carl Frampton believes he may have to produce a career-best performance to overcome Nonito Donaire in their April 21 blockbuster bout in Belfast.





Two-weight world champion Frampton (24-1, 14KOs) came face to face with four-weight champion Donaire (38-4, 24KOs) at a press conference at the Europa Hotel today (Wednesday) ahead of their SSE Odyssey Arena featherweight showdown, which will be screened live on BT Sport and BoxNation in Ireland and the UK.

With MTK Global-backed Frampton aiming to book a world-title stadium date at Windsor Park this summer, ‘The Jackal’ has insisted that he considers his Frank Warren-promoted clash against ‘Filipino Flash’ to be a high-risk/high-reward opportunity.

“I need to make sure that I’m going to put in the performance of my career, which it might take to win this fight,” said Frampton.

“I just take it one fight at a time. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m going to do everything I can in training camp and in my preparation for this fight to make sure that I’m ready,” added the Belfast native.





Frampton is eyeing a future date against the winner of the upcoming Lee Selby-Josh Warrington IBF world-title fight or whoever emerges from a bout between his old rival Scott Quigg and WBO world champion Oscar Valdez.

“There’s a lot on the line,” admitted ‘The Jackal’. “But these are all things that are in the future and there’s only one fight that I’m focused on at the minute.

“Nonito Donaire is a future Hall of Famer, a fantastic fighter… I need fights like this to get up for and I need big names.





“Nonito’s an amazing talent, a four-weight world champion. He can punch and he doesn’t just knock people over, he’s put guys to sleep before. But that gives me a wee bit of a fear factor and I think that’s when I’m going to be at my best.”

The April 21 bout will be a significant occasion for Irish boxing as two elite fighters go toe to toe.

Both men were previously recognised as Fighter of the Year by the Ring magazine, ESPN and the Boxing Writers’ Association of America, with Frampton awarded that honour for 2016 while Donaire picked up the same gongs in 2012.

Forty-two-fight veteran Donaire, now 35, remains determined to reclaim world honours and he echoed his opponent’s comments when insisting that Frampton will bring out the best in him.

“We need an opponent we can truly respect and at the same time you have that voice behind you that says, ‘this guy is tough, this guy is good and anything can happen’,” said Donaire.

“It allows the warrior within us to come out and that’s something that we’ll show on April 21st.

“One thing’s for sure, and I can see it from looking into Carl’s eyes, we’re both warriors and we’re willing to give it everything we’ve got for this fight. At the moment age is only a number for me because I’m very inspired to be here.”

While Frampton struggled at times during his most recent 10-round points win over Mexican Horacio Garcia last November – in a bout that marked the end of a 10-month lay-off following a number of changes to his team – the Irishman believes that victory will stand to him ahead of his April outing.

“Considering the year I’ve had, looking back on it, it wasn’t a bad performance,” said Frampton, who is now backed by MTK Global. “I think that last fight is going to be a blessing in disguise for me,” added the Belfast man, who explained that Donaire was his No 1 choice as an opponent, despite the fact that the Filipino poses a real threat to his summer fight plans.

“Credit to the teams for working together – Richard Schafer [Ringstar Sports], MTK and Frank Warren – and for bringing a name like Nonito to Belfast,” said Frampton. “My objective is to win a world title, I’m hoping to fight for a world title in the summer and what better opponent to get you ready for that other than Nonito Donaire?

“What would be the point in fighting a knock-over job? I don’t think that would be good for me or for boxing, so it’s just great to be involved on these big occasions.”

Frampton’s MTK Global team and promoter Frank Warren have worked on booking an undercard to match the occasion with three thrilling all-Irish domestic undercard fights confirmed today for the April 21 bill.

Dubliner Jono Carroll (15-0, 2KOs) will travel to meet Belfast’s Marco McCullough (18-4, 11KOs) in a 12-round super-featherweight showdown for the IBF European title, while Tyrone McKenna (15-0-1, 6KOs) and light-welterweight rival Philip Sutcliffe Jr (14-2, 9KOs) are set to clash in another long-awaited Belfast v Dublin bout.

An exciting All-Ireland middleweight fight will also take place as Tyrone’s WBO European champion Conrad Cummings (12-1-1) and Dublin’s Irish champion Luke Keeler (13-2, 5KO) do battle.

Further undercard announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

MTK Global’s Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan believes one of the best pro cards in Irish boxing history is already taking shape.

“These are exactly the type of fights we want to make going forward –good domestic fights that are 50-50 and very difficult to call,” said Conlan. “We have three great all-Irish fights booked already and it’s really shaping up to be a fantastic bill – possibly the best to take place in Belfast and Ireland..

“This is a really tough fight for Carl,” said Conlan. “Donaire is a class act, but we’re fully confident that Carl is still the best featherweight in the world and he’ll prove that again on April 21.”

Tickets for Frampton v Donaire will be available to purchase from the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office, www.ssearenabelfast.com and 0044(0)28 9073 9074. Prices range from £40 (tier) to £400 (inner-ring hospitality). Tickets will also be available from MTK Global fighters on the bill.

Three thrilling All-Ireland domestic dust-ups have been confirmed for the undercard of Carl Frampton’s much-anticipated April 21 showdown against Nonito Donaire in Belfast.

Two-weight world champion Frampton will take on four-weight champion Donaire at the SSE Odyssey Arena in one of the most eagerly-awaited bouts to ever take place on Irish soil, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The main-event participants are set to meet head to head at Belfast’s Europa Hotel this afternoon (Wednesday) ahead of April’s massive fight date.

And MTK Global and promoter Frank Warren have moved to install an undercard to match the occasion on what is set to be an action-packed bill.

Three all-Irish battles featuring MTK-backed talent have been confirmed so far for the April 21 fight night…

-Dubliner Jono Carroll (15-0, 2KOs) will travel to meet Belfast’s Marco McCullough (18-4, 11KOs) in a 12-round super-featherweight showdown for the IBF European title

-Tyrone McKenna (15-0-1, 6KOs) and light-welterweight rival Philip Sutcliffe Jr (14-2, 9KOs) will clash in another long-awaited all-MTK Belfast v Dublin battle

-And WBO European champion Conrad Cummings (12-1-1) and Irish champion Luke Keeler (13-2, 5KO) go toe to toe in what promises to be an all-action middleweight affair

MTK Global’s Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan believes one of the best pro cards in Irish boxing history is already taking shape.

“These are exactly the type of fights we want to make going forward –good domestic fights that are 50-50 and very difficult to call,” said Conlan. “We have three great all-Irish fights booked already and it’s really shaping up to be a fantastic bill – possibly the best to take place in Belfast and Ireland.”

Both Meath-based Finglas native Carroll and stablemate McCullough will be looking to build on their respective third-round stoppage victories on the ‘Frampton Reborn’ fight bill in Belfast last November with an IBF European strap and a world-ranking boost on the line on April 21.

“I’m buzzing for the fight,” said Carroll. “I had a great win in Belfast last time out and this is another brilliant opportunity. Marco is a lovely lad, but I’m out to get another big win and take another step up the ladder on a massive bill.”

Former Irish champion McCullough believes this will be a crossroads bout in his career as he looks to claim an IBF belt and rebuild towards British title contention and beyond.

“It’ll be a good domestic fight, I’m excited about it,” said McCullough. “A win would put me straight back into the mix for titles. Jono has really improved over the last year or so and both of us have a bit of power, so it’ll be a cracking fight. It’s nearly like a Belfast v Dublin undercard, so I’d say it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

The light-welterweight meeting of McKenna and Sutcliffe has been in the making for some time, with the rivals having been continually linked since clashing as amateurs back in 2012.

They will now finally meet in the pro ranks on April 21 in a bout that is sure to have Irish and UK fight fans on the edge of their seats.

“It’s a fight that every fan in Ireland wants to see,” said McKenna. “It’s one I’ve wanted for a long time and I fully believe I’m going to win. Phil Sutcliffe is saying I’m avoiding him, but now it’s finally happening and I’m delighted. It’s the two top light-welters in the country and it’s very exciting.”

After some heated words in recent times, Sutcliffe is keen to silence his rival.

“Tyrone’s got what he’s been shouting about, so we’ll see if he keeps his mouth going,” said Sutcliffe. “If he wants to talk then let him talk. I do my talking in the ring. I’m friends with everyone, especially lads on my team, but this is business and I’ll go in there and get the job done.”

The middleweight clash of Tyrone’s Cummings and Dublin’s Keeler seems sure to be a barnburner and while the fighters paid respect towards each other, both have predicted an early finish.

“It’s great that we’ll finally get it on,” said Cummings. “This is a tasty fight and I think it’s one the public will really get their teeth into. Luke’s a brilliant boxer and a fellow Irishman – he’s always in good fights and so am I, so it will be entertaining however long it lasts. I’m really up for it.”

Echoing those sentiments, Keeler said: “It’s a cracking fight. A lot of people have been talking about it and there should be great interest. I’m feeling great and training has been going really well, so I can’t wait to get in there.”

Frampton and Donaire will come head to head at this afternoon’s (Wednesday’s) press conference in Belfast, with a limited amount of tickets still available ahead of their April 21 fight night.

Further undercard announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Frampton v Donaire will be available to purchase from the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office, www.ssearenabelfast.com and 0044(0)28 9073 9074. Prices range from £40 (tier) to £400 (inner-ring hospitality). Tickets will also be available from MTK Global fighters on the bill.