Former IBF Champ Ginjiro Shigeoka Undergoes Brain Surgery Following Collapse After Title Fight Loss To Pedro Taduran

In worrying news that also shows, once again, how dangerous the sport of boxing really is and how brave each and every fighter that steps into the ring has to be, it’s been reported by multiple news outlets that Japanese warrior Ginjiro Shigeoka has undergone brain surgery. The surgery was required after Shigeoka collapsed after the fight he lost to Filipino Pedro Taduran, the fight, a rematch between the two, being a tough affair with Taduran retaining his IBF strawweight title via 12 round split decision.

Shigeoka actually collapsed after his first fight with fellow southpaw Taduran, this last summer. On that occasion, Shigeoka required surgery on a fractured orbital bone. The fight last summer was a real war, with Taduran winning via 9th round stoppage. Cleared medically, Shigeoka went straight back in with Taduran, and he is now recovering – we all hope permanently, having undergone a craniotomy – this after he was stretchered out of the ring and taken to the hospital after the May 24 fight.

It goes without saying that Shigeoka, who suffered a brain bleed, will now have to retire from the ring. That’s the least of the stricken fighter’s problems, however. No doubt, in light of how Shigeoka collapsed after the first fight with Taduran, 18-4-1(13) there will be questions asked about whether or not he should have been allowed to go straight back into a second world title fight.

25 year old Shigeoka, 11-2(9) reigned as the IBF 105 pound champ from April of 2023 until July of last year, when he was stopped for the first time in his career by Taduran. A great action fighter with an immense heart, Shigeoka showcased himself as a genuine fan-favourite, yet he will now unfortunately be remembered as a fighter who gave too much of himself and was too brave for his own good when in the ring.

Again, it is to be hoped Shigeoka makes a full recovery.