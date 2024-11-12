Foreman Says Tyson Was From Another Planet – Can He Still Beat Jake Paul?

Retired former two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman believes that Mike Tyson possessed the combination of power and speed from another planet. Foreman feels that Tyson (50-6, 44 KO) was something special during his younger days.

On Friday, fans will see if the 58-year-old version of Mike Tyson has enough power and speed to subdue YouTuber Jake Paul in their eight-round fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Even at 58, Tyson has power and skills that Jake Paul has never seen before.

Tyson Has A Chance

Jake, 27, has used his hustling skills to set up a fight with another older fighter to agree to a fight against him. Tyson is only the second boxer that Jake will have faced during his four-year pro career. With the power and skills Mike has, he should win if he can get to Jake’s chin before he wears down. It’ll be a race against time because Tyson’s gas tank is likely to be limited.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul will headline on Netflix this Friday in an eight-round fight, wearing 14-oz gloves. The rounds are two minutes to accommodate Tyson’s age, so it may be fine if he doesn’t gas out as he did in several of his final fights 20 years ago during his career. If Tyson fades after one or two rounds against Jake, he’ll get stopped or will quit.

The only boxer Jake has fought is Tommy Fury, and he lost to him by an eight-round split decision last year on February 26th. Tommy isn’t much of a fighter, though, and is mostly known as being the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“Say what you want; criticize as you will, But the fact of the matter is, Mike Tyson was the most spectacular athlete I have ever seen. Power and speed like someone from another planet. All other sports were put on the back burner when [Tyson] fought,” said George Foreman on X, complimenting Mike Tyson as having power that planet Earth has never seen before.

Tyson Wants To Hurt Jake

“Listen, I’m sparring you guys, they’re hitting me real hard. It wasn’t a picnic when I first started training. I’m fighting with younger guys. They really gave me a shellacking at first,” said Mike Tyson to Manouk Akopyan, talking about what he went through when he first began training camp for his fight against Jake Paul on Friday.

You can only imagine how Tyson was beaten up by young sparring partners, who likely were hurting him, and beating him up in training for this fight. They were training a senior citizen who shouldn’t be fighting at his advanced age. Tyson is a grandpa-age person, and it’s just so wrong that Jake Paul weaseled his way into a fight with him rather than a younger person.

“Yeah, I’m doing my s***, yes,” said Tyson when asked if he’s the one doing toe shellacking now. “Listen, my intention is to go in there, fight hard, and hurt him. It might not look good, but we’re not doing that,” said Tyson when asked what would a young version of himself do to the 27-year-old Jake Paul if he fought him in his prime. He’s good enough to get to the level to fight me.”