Tyson Gassed, Paul SLOW: What We Learned from the Open Workouts

Mike Tyson looked exhausted during his open work today for his eight-round fight against influencer Jake Paul this Friday night. The 58-year-old Tyson was breathing when interviewed inside the ring and still breathing hard at the end.

The former heavyweight champion Tyson looked winded and in nowhere near the kind of physical condition cardio-wise to take on the 27-year-old Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) for their event on Netflix at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson Looking Faster Than Paul

On the positive side, Tyson showed far better hand speed and explosiveness than Jake Paul during their workout. Paul appeared chunky and slow. He had the form of a journeyman, ham, and egger type of heavyweight with no real talent. Paul isn’t gifted physically with the great genetics that Tyson has for him.

I’d hate to imagine what Jake Paul is going to look like when he’s 58. It won’t be a pretty picture if he’s still walking the earth by that age and not in a mausoleum.

There was nothing in Jake Paul’s workout that suggests this guy could ever compete at a contender level in the heavyweight or cruiserweight divisions. He’s too slow, weak, and average-looking.

So, just based on Tyson’s superior form, power, speed, explosiveness, and pedigree, he’s got a chance of winning if he can get to Jake within the first two to three rounds. If Tyson hasn’t gotten Jake out by the fourth round, he’ll be knocked out.

In watching Jake’s workout, he’s going to be using movement against Tyson for the first four or five rounds to stay away from him while he’s at full strength. Once Tyson tires out, Jake will go the kill and look to finish him off.

He knows he can’t mix it up with Tyson while he’s fresh, so he’ll wait until he gasses out like he did in the last two fights of his career against Kevin McBride and Danny Williams. Those were both poor heavyweights, but they knocked out Tyson by taking him past the third round.

“I’m tougher than I thought I was. When I agreed to this fight and I started training, I thought, ‘What the f*** am I thinking?’ Now that I have finished the process, the fight is upon us. All the work has been done,” said Mike Tyson during Tuesday’s open workout.

“Never in a million years did I think I was going to be fighting like this.”