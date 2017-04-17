Floyd Mayweather says he “let Manny Pacquiao win two rounds” in their fight, says blame Pac for the fight not living up to expectations

Fight fans everywhere were at fever pitch for the so called “Fight of The Century” between superstars Floyd Mayweather Junior and Manny Pacquiao. These same fans know full well how the fight turned out to be one big dud; possibly the biggest big-fight disappointment in 50 years or more.





Mayweather, possibly assisted by the undisclosed shoulder injury Pac-Man was carrying for long stages of the May 2015 fight, cruised to a clear 12 round decision victory, winning with his safety first, smart approach. Today, Mayweather is still angry at the way fight fans lay the blame for the fight not living up to the quite monstrous expectations at his feet.

Speaking with Fight Hype, “Money” said that it was Pacquiao’s fault the fight failed to deliver.

“They say, yeah, Floyd, the fight didn’t live up to expectations. No, [because] he [Pacquiao] didn’t do what the f**k he’s supposed to do. I went out there and I did what I was supposed to do,” Mayweather said. “I kicked his ass! I let him win two rounds, that’s it. I gave him two rounds.”

It’s true that nobody – outside of a wholly unrealistic Manny Pacquiao himself – argued with the verdict that had Floyd winning and winning handily. 10 rounds to 2 is probably about right, certainly it’s tough to make a case for Pac-Man winning more than three or four rounds at the absolute most.

Who knows if we would have been treated to a much better, and much closer, fight if Pacquiao had been 100-percent and injury free in the match-up that took place almost two years ago and smashed all pay-per-view records. We will never find out as no rematch will happen. Had the two rival superstars met in, say, 2009 or 2010, when Pacquiao was at his most ferocious, we may also have witnessed a totally different fight.

It’s all history now though, and according to Floyd, the boring nature of the 36 minutes the two greatest fighters of their era shared is down to one man: the southpaw dynamo he defused with his sheer boxing brilliance