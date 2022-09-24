Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao Meet Up In Japan; Rematch Speculation Rife

Superstars Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao met up in Japan this weekend, and the two all-time greats posed for photos and spoke a little bit about a possible return fight; which could happen in the form of an exhibition bout. Mayweather is of course in Japan for his exhibition with Mikuru Asakura, but why is Pacquiao there? Fans are not buying this as a mere coincidence – not one bit.

There is now a good deal of speculation, with plenty of people convinced the two will fight again in some form or another. Mayweather is happy taking exhibition after exhibition, raking in huge sums whilst taking almost zero risk. Pacquiao is set to join “Money” on the exhibition circuit, when he will box DK Yoo in December and will then box Jaber Zayani next February, this in the Middle East.

So might Mayweather and Pacquiao wind up meeting again in an exhibition event? Maybe, but do you really care? The so-called “Fight of the Century” between Mayweather and Pacquiao, which took place in 2015, this after years of waiting for the fight to get made, was one big dud. Would a return bout, either real or exhibition, be any different?

“There’s no blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather, he can tell you that himself,” Mayweather said to the media, with Pacquiao beside him. “He’s a Hall of Famer, but no-one has the blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather. Don’t let them trick you into getting your ass whooped again.”

Pacquiao responded.

“He’s older than me, I’m still young so…. what I have done and accomplished in boxing is one of a kind,” Pac Man said. “To win [world titles in] eight different weight divisions is not easy. I’m not trying to boast about what I’ve accomplished in life; I’m just saying this in case you forget that. The best fighter in the world has a humility.”

Mayweather countered Pacquiao’s counter.

“I’m not here to talk about your personal life, when we talk about what’s going on in the squared circle, I’m the best,” Mayweather said. “No matter how you rate it, no matter how you cut it, no matter how you slice it, if you go back 100 years, 300 years back, to now, there’s only one best, and that’s Floyd Mayweather.”

Plenty of fans will no doubt disagree with this statement, but that’s another story, another article. Are Mayweather and Pacquiao cooking up a rematch of sorts? And again, do you even care if they are?