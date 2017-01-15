Floyd Mayweather angry over Jack-DeGale draw: “This is bad for boxing”

While it seems the majority of people agree with the majority draw the three judges collectively handed in after super-middleweights James DeGale and Badou Jack went to war in a great fight, some, including Floyd Mayweather, are extremely unhappy with last night’s decision.





Mayweather, promoter of course of WBC champ Jack, now 20-1-3(12) says the decision was a grossly unfair one to his fighter and “bad for boxing.”

“It’s the second time in a row Badou Jack has gotten a bad decision,” a furious Mayweather bellowed in New York. “James DeGale is a hell of a fighter, but tonight he didn’t win. I respect him as a fighter, but Badou Jack was the better man tonight. But James DeGale is one hell of a fighter. I’m the promoter, this is my fighter and this is the second time this has happened. Two times in a row. It’s all about being fair. At the end of the day, I don’t know what the judges are looking at. When I fought Canelo (back in 2013) one of the judges had him winning. This is bad for boxing when it’s all said and done.”

While Mayweather made a mistake in stating how one judge had Canelo beating him in 2013 – it was of course the infamous C.J Ross who somehow turned in a level card after Floyd’s dominant 12-round display over the Mexican superstar – some people agree with him when he claims Jack deserved the verdict last night. It was very, very close, with each fighter both hitting the canvas and giving their all, and maybe, as DeGale’s promoter Eddie Hearn said, a draw was the fair result.

But will these two great warriors do it again? Though Jack said he will “fight anyone,” he also said he struggled to make the 168 limit and would like the return to be fought up at light-heavyweight. Don’t count on DeGale, 23-1-1(14) and still the IBF 168 pound champ, to agree to that.

The second drawn fight in a row Mayweather was referring to for Jack is the April 2016 draw Jack had with Lucian Bute. Interestingly, before last night’s fight, Bute predicted a draw. Of course, a drawn fight is never something everyone is going to be happy with. Mayweather, backing his fighter to the hilt, seemed more angry last night than at any time during his own career.