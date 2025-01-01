Fights We Need To See In 2025

Happy New Year, fellow fight fan!

Now that 2024 is firmly in the rearview mirror—and it was, by and large, an excellent year—at least for boxing, but maybe not for politics, movies, TV, music, or general good morale in many places, mainly from a financial perspective—but that’s a whole other set of issues—we look ahead at what may be in store for us in 2025.

Focusing on boxing only, here are some fights we really could get, and hopefully will get, here in 2025 (and by the way, in terms of big and essential fight anniversaries, there will be a bunch in 2025: Ali-Frazier III will hit 50 years, Hagler-Hearns will hit 40 years, and Ali-Liston II will hit sixty years here in 2025, for just three examples).

The fights we need to see – in no particular order:

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

This whole “Inoue is ducking MJ” thing needs to be laid to rest, and the way to do it is for “Monster” Inoue to remind his few remaining critics that it is HE who does the scaring – and the taking care of business in the ring – not his opponents. Or would be/should be opponents? Akhmadaliev is a very good fighter, and after Inoue takes care of Sam Goodman (no disrespect) on January 24, it’s clear there will be only one man left who can call out Inoue with a loud voice – this at 122 pounds, anyway. And after Inoue beats “MJ,” it could either be Junto Nakatani – an altogether different super-fight we need to see in 2025 – or a move up to featherweight for the second or third current best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Johnny Fisher Vs. Dave Allen II

A domestic dust-up, this British heavyweight slugfest rematch – and it will be a slugfest, as it was the first time around – has to happen. The 10-round bar-room brawl good buddies Fisher and Allen thrilled us with in December was as controversial as it was, well, thrilling. Not too many fans were happy with the split decision win handed to Fisher, let’s put it that way. A sequel might be as exciting as the first battle, and we might get a clear, no-ifs or buts winner with a round two. Or a round 11, where this fight would start, with it rumbling on for as long as the rematch goes.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford

Count me in as far as this mega-fight goes. Yes, Canelo is too big for Crawford. Yes, Canelo carries pretty much all the advantages in this one. But also, yes, Crawford is a super-special fighter, a cunning and, when it suits him, spiteful switch-hitter of a make-you-pay boxer. Some fans cannot get past that massive weight advantage for Canelo, but if you can, maybe you can get to thinking about a modern-day boxing “Dream Fight.” One that could reveal something genuinely remarkable.

David Benavidez against the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol rematch winner

Perhaps this pick is somewhat out of sorts, seeing as Benavidez hasn’t got past David Morrell yet – this in a fight set for February, one that could prove to be savage and firmly X-rated – but Benavidez might be, as James Toney might say, “indestructible.” A fight with the winner of Bivol and Beterbiev II would show us, one way or the other. Benavidez might be the most exciting fighter out there today, in and out of the ring. The Toney mentioned above surely approves of Benavidez’s bad attitude and trash-talking proficiency.

Lawrence Okolie Vs. Joe Joyce

How big can Okolie, AKA “The Sauce,” be as a heavyweight? Having won belts at cruiserweight and bridgerweight, Okolie now says he can and will win world honors at heavyweight. I want to see if he can do it. First, I want to see if Okolie can handle a big man’s shot to the chin. Joe Joyce is still one tough dude who can crack and is still hungry for fights. This one would be very, very interesting. Okolie has the tools, while Joyce has the engine. Does “The Juggernaut” run over Okolie, or does Okolie send Joyce off the road?

Vasiliy Lomachenko Vs. Gervonta Davis

If Loma comes back – and as special, you could say generationally talented as he is, we want him to fight again – how awesome would it be to see Lomachenko test his skills, nerve, desire, and ring IQ against Tank? Neither man had an active 2024, but we would forget all about that if Loma and Tank got it sometime in 2025. Who on earth can pick a winner here?

Ryan Garcia Vs. Devin Haney II

Why not! This one was wild in the ring in April and before and after the fight had ended. Controversy, shock, outrage, a lawsuit, multiple crazy uploads on social media, most from winner, later no-contest guy Garcia…..This one was just crazy. Oh, and the fight, initially won by an over-the-weight Garcia, was also thrilling. If – and it could prove to be a big one – these two fighters can thrash out a deal, a rematch could be one of 2025’s hottest, most-watched fights.

(Note: I’ve given up all hope of ever seeing Canelo fight Benavidez. Otherwise, that fight would have been on the list)