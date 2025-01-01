Tim Bradley: Crawford Will “Beat the Brakes” Off Canelo

Tim Bradley says he woke up at 3 am, studied Canelo Alvarez & Terence Crawford, and concluded that the Mexican star will get the “brakes” beaten out of him if they fight in 2025.

The commentator Bradley doesn’t specify why he believes the smaller, weaker, and older 37-year-old Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) can dethrone the unified super middleweight champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs). He thinks he can.

Genius At Work

Crawford just moved up to 154 last summer on August 3rd. He barely scraped by with a 12-round unanimous decision over WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on Turki Al-Shiekh’s card at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Crawford looked like an old prospector in that contest, who panned his limit of gold at a river bed. There would be no going further for Crawford unless it’s just for the free money he’s being given to him by Turki to be Canelo’s next victim in May.

Many fans who saw the fight felt that Crawford had reached his ceiling and could go without getting beaten. Even in that division, Bud would likely be discovered if he fought some of the other top fighters, like Bakhram Murtazaliev, Serhii Bohachuk, Sebastian Fundora, or Vergil Ortiz Jr.

“Something told me to study Canelo and study Crawford. Crawford is about to beat the s*** out of Canelo Alvarez. I’m letting y’all know right now. He’s about to beat the brakes off of Canelo Alvarez,” said Tim Bradley on social media. “Yes, he is.”

It’s common knowledge that Bradley has been high on Crawford since the start of his career, praising him nonstop for his wins over limited guys at 135, 140, and 147. If Crawford had actually beaten someone talented during all those years, you could drink the same Kool-Aid that Bradley’s drinking from.

I just don’t see it. He won’t beat Canelo in this lifetime, and if that happens, I sure hope Turki sells it for cheap on PPV because there will be some furious fans afterward when it turns out to be a mismatch, just like the Jermell Charlo match.

Finding Himself In Mexico

“Number two, Devin Haney. You want to get back. Go back to your roots, bro. Go back to where you started. Where did you start? You started in Mexico. Go back and get one of those guys out of there and start there,” said Bradley. “That’s where you start. Go back to your roots, bro. Get some of that humble pie. Go back to where you started. If you go back to where you started, you’re going to come back on top. Peace,” said Bradley about his belief that Devin Haney can rebuild himself by going back to Mexico.

Again, Bradley has got it wrong with his cockamamie ideas. Haney won’t be magically restored by going to Mexico to try to fix what Ryan Garcia broke last April. If he goes there, he will get knocked out if he fights someone with a shred of talent. He’ll then come back to the U.S. and have no chance of getting the rematch with Ryan because he won’t bother fighting him after he’s destroyed in Mexico.